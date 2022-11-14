What time will Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 finale air on Bravo? Release date and more details explored

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean started off with a new bunch of crew members in July 2022. Since then, it has managed to entertain fans for 18 episodes.

The Bravo show has now reached its finale (episode 19), which will air on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET. Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Dave White, bosun Storm Smith, and chief stew Natasha Webb, the yacht’s main crew members, will be seen in the final episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7.

The cast also features deckhands Courtney Veale, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, and Reid Jenkins, and stews Natalya Scudder and Elena Dubaich. Stew Kyle Viljoen, who took a break from his duties on the yacht due to his ankle injury, will return to say farewell to season 7 in the upcoming episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 finale airing schedule

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 finale is all set to air on Bravo. Episode 19 has got its usual time slot of 8:00-9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). In addition to the Bravo channel, viewers can also watch the episode later on its website.

Those who don’t have access to the channel can opt for several TV providers and streaming services, such as fubo TV, Sling, Philo, Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, Spectrum, Verizon, and Optimum.

After the release of the finale episode, the reality TV show will air its reunion episode next week.

What to expect from Episode 19?

The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean is all set to come to an end this Monday. It will feature a major drama between chef Dave and chief stew Natasha, along with trouble in paradise between Natalya and bosun Storm.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 19 (finale), titled Let’s Bring It Home, reads:

“The crew welcomes their final day of charter with exhaustion and exhilaration. Dave faces a new challenge as he tries to accommodate a guest’s specific food request. Elena finds herself running behind.”

It further stated:

“After reflecting on her past relationships, Natasha has some major realizations about herself. Storm and Natalya navigate the end of the season and their relationship after a toast gone wrong. As the charter season comes to an end, the crew has their wildest night yet.”

The upcoming episode’s preview featured Dave going through the earlier DMs sent by Natasha’s ex-boyfriend to him. In the message, her ex called Dave a “bully," which hurt the chef's feelings, especially when Natasha agreed to it.

In a confessional, Dave said:

“I am still so infuriated, this guy being on Instagram, calling me a bully, and Tash (Natasha) agreed to that. This whole time she just thought I was, uh, an absolute animal.”

The chief stew was later seen admitting in a confessional that her personal life affected her work the entire season. She found herself hitting the “lowest” on this yacht. Only time will tell whether Dave and Natasha can become friends again.

Episode 19 preview also showed the entire cast on their final night out, where Reid and Elena found themselves involved in an intimate dance. Kyle and Natalya, who shared a love-hate relationship in season 7, made peace with each other.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 airs new episodes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET on Bravo.

