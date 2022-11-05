What time will Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 18 air on Bravo? New stew, final charter guests and more

The end of the Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 is near, and the crew is set to attend the final group of charter guests in the upcoming episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 18 will air on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 8 PM ET on Bravo. The cast members include Captain Sandy Yawn, chef Dave White, bosun Storm Smith, and his deckhands Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Courtney Veale, and Reid Jenkins, and chief stew Natasha Webb, alongside stew Natalya Scudder.

Natasha’s interior team also featured stew Kyle Viljoen, who left in episode 17 after spraining his ankle. The upcoming episode will welcome a new stew named Elena Dubaich.

Who are the final charter guests in Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 18?

In a preview for Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 18, Captain Sandy called a preference sheet meeting with chief stew Natasha, chef Dave, and bosun Storm, where she revealed that VIP guests were set to come onboard in their final charter.

Captain Sandy further informed them that the guests will be former L.A. Rams defensive tackle Dominique Easley and former Washington Commanders tight end Jordan Reed, who will be joined by their friends.

A sneak-peek video showed the crew members trying their level best to impress the VIP guests. However, things appeared to go haywire when one of the guests loses his gold chain in the water. Adding to the crew's misery, another guest demands pancakes but refuses to eat when Dave serves him crepes.

Will the Below Deck Mediterranean cast survive their final charter? Only time will tell.

More details on Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 18

Apart from the new stew and VIP guests, Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 18 will also focus on the tension building between Natasha and Dave.

For those unaware, Dave and Natasha initially started off as friends with benefits, but soon enough, the chef began to get serious about their relationship. Natasha, however, didn’t want a relationship with Dave, and the two had a big blowout in season 7. Despite this, they were cordial to each other after a while.

In the last couple of episodes, Dave was seen getting emotionally involved with Natasha once again. Natasha, on the other hand, has not changed her mind yet, and, in fact, even got back together with her ex-boyfriend.

In the upcoming episode, chief stew’s ex will message Dave, calling him a “bully” and asking him to stay away from Natasha. This will lead to another blowout between the two cast members.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 18, titled Stuck in the Griddle with You, reads:

“A unique, new crew member joins for the final charter and the interior team scrambles to train her. The charter group includes two well-known NFL players, one of whom has a special food request that sends Dave scrambling.”

It continues:

“Natasha and Natalya try to bury the hatchet. When one of the charter guests loses a valuable item, Courtney feels pressured to help them with the impossible. Natasha and Dave are forced to confront a blast from the past under shocking circumstances.”

The new episode will also welcome a new stew Elena Dubaich, who will struggle to settle in for her first charter on yacht Home. So far, cast members who have left the Bravo show include Kyle Viljoen, Jason Gaskell, and Raygan Tyler.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 airs new episodes every Monday at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

