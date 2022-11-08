Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 18: Fans claim Natasha Webb gave Dave White’s phone number to her ex-boyfriend

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is just one episode away before the season ends. In the latest episode, Natasha Webb and Dave White were seen in a similar situation that they went through at the beginning of the show.

Chief stew Natasha and chef Dave were seen snapping at each other once again. In Episode 18, Natasha broke up with her boyfriend, who retaliated by messaging Dave and blaming him for their breakup.

Below Deck Mediterranean fans were left confused as to how the ex-boyfriend got Dave’s number. Many viewers claimed that Natasha gave him the chef’s number and was acting innocent of not knowing how her ex got Dave’s contact.

The chief stew’s former lover’s message to Dave read:

“You must be like a pan going off the boil. But you're a typical bully who will blame anyone but himself.”

Fans react to Natasha’s ex getting Dave’s phone number

While viewers wondered how Natasha Webb’s ex-boyfriend got Dave White’s number, some Below Deck Mediterranean fans claimed that she only gave it to her ex.

However, Episode 18 didn’t reveal whether Dave got the message through SMS or Instagram. Some fans thought that the ex might have slid into Dave’s DMs.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Chief stew Natasha initially shared cabins with chef Dave as the two came on the yacht as good friends. Apparently, they hooked up on their last yacht while Natasha was in a relationship. On Below Deck Mediterranean, she was single when she and Dave became friends with benefits, but soon the latter started to develop feelings for her.

Things didn’t end on a good note between the two. Natasha then got back with her ex-boyfriend, but their relationship went downhill after he heard Dave’s voice in one of the previous episodes. In the latest episode, Natasha broke up with him, but the latter took things too far by messaging Dave and calling him a “bully.” The chief stew’s ex blamed Dave for their split.

While telling Natasha about the message, Dave mentioned that he would meet her ex and break his neck. He tried to clarify that he was not a bully or had ever shown aggression towards her. In response, Natasha rolled her eyes and tried not to have a conversation. But Dave continued to ask when he was aggressive, and she mentioned “messages.”

She was referring to the time when Dave became serious about her, but she didn’t want a relationship with him. Dave was angry and in a drunk state of mind, he cursed Natasha via SMS and called her inappropriate names.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 18 new cast

The cast of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 welcomed their ninth and final charter of the season. The guests included former L.A. Rams defensive tackle Dominique Easley and former Washington Commanders tight end Jordan Reed, along with their friends.

Apart from VIP charter guests, the latest episode also welcomed a new stew in place of Kyle Viljoen. The latter sprained his ankle in the previous episode and thus left the yacht for a few days. Episode 18 welcomed stew Elena Dubaich, who was trying to impress her superiors in the latest installment.

The upcoming episode’s preview showed Kyle’s return to the yacht, with the cast ending the season with a wild party.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 finale will air on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.

