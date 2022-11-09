Who is Zachary K. Riley? Meet Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen’s fiancé as the couple gets engaged in South Africa

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 star Kyle Viljoen recently announced his engagement on Instagram with his boyfriend Zachary K. Riley.

The couple has been dating since 2021, and on November 8, 2022, Kyle popped the question during their visit to Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa, in the presence of friends and family.

His post read:

“Zachary & I are officially engaged and to my universe I want to thank you for loving me unconditionally, desirably and with full intent to be my forever and always.”

Zachary, too, pinned the Instagram post on his handle. Kyle’s BFF, Natasha Webb, along with several Below Deck Mediterranean stars, including Storm Smith, Dave White, and Courtney Veale, congratulated him in the comment section.

Zachary K. Riley is a part of several volunteer projects

While Kyle Viljoen is a yacht stew and a reality TV star, his fiancé Zachary K. Riley is a physical therapist. According to his LinkedIn profile, Zachary worked as a physical therapist intern from 2018 to 2020. He then bagged a full-time job at SPEAR Physical Therapy, LLC, where he worked till February 2021. He is currently an employee at NYU Langone Health.

The New York native earned his bachelor’s degree in science from the State University of New York College at Oswego and then went to Stony Brook University to pursue a PhD in Physical Therapy. He is also involved in several volunteer projects.

Zachary’s LinkedIn bio reads:

“With a long standing interest in the rehabilitation field I have been learning in the clinic through observation since 2013. I received my Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Stony Brook University in 2020, where I acquired knowledge and experience as a physical therapy intern in diverse settings from acute care to an assortment of outpatient specialties such as pelvic floor, oncology, and orthopedics.”

It further states:

“These internships have allowed me to hone my skills in clinical reasoning and building individualized plan-of-care for each patient. I find that my skills go beyond my clinical knowledge and education within the field. As president of my class I developed the self-awareness of what it is to be in a leadership position and successfully work as a team with a variety of personalities.”

Kyle Viljoen on Below Deck Mediterranean season 7

Kyle Viljoen has built a love-hate relationship with Below Deck Mediterranean fans. They dislike him for his friendship with Natasha Webb but adore him for his endearing nature. In one of the episodes of season 7, Kyle almost found his soul mate.

In episode 8, a charter guest named Frank Fay wooed Kyle. The stew was on the verge of breaking rules that could have fired him from his job. Frank and Kyle’s goodbye broke fans’ hearts as their love seemed genuine at the time. However, the storyline was not followed up after they bid farewell to each other.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 is set to air its finale episode next week, where viewers will see Kyle returning to the yacht. He left in the previous episode after injuring his ankle.

As he could not work, Natasha called for a new stew in his place, but Captain Sandy Yawn stated at the time that Kyle was not fired. Hence, he was seen re-joining his crew in a preview of the upcoming episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 airs new episodes on Mondays on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

