“He can’t leave”: Below Deck fans are sad after Captain Lee announces his decision to leave in season 10 episode 4

Season 10 of Below Deck aired episode 4 on Monday, featuring Captain Lee Rosbach announcing his decision to leave the yacht.
Since the premiere, the captain was seen struggling with pain due to his nerve issues. He had an operation before starting to film season 10 and was expected to recover soon. In the latest episode, he mentioned that the pain was unbearable, making it difficult for him to even walk, despite using crutches.
At the end of episode 4, he called a meeting and informed the team that he had decided to leave. The news has left fans heartbroken as Captain Lee is one of the most-liked Below Deck captains among viewers.
Lee was also seen calling some other captain for a meeting. Will the latter be the new captain of the latest season? Only time will tell.
Fans claim Sandy Yawn may replace Captain Lee
Fans were saddened and heartbroken after Captain Lee Rosbach informed his crew members that he had made the decision to leave the yacht. Before the announcement, he called a captain (the name was not mentioned), who might replace Lee in Below Deck season 10.
On Twitter, fans claimed that the new captain might be Sandy Yawn, Below Deck Mediterranean captain. Viewers will have to wait for the next episode to find out more about Captain Lee’s replacement.
Meanwhile, fans are unhappy with Lee’s condition and his decision to leave. Take a look at fans’ reactions:
In Below Deck season 10 episode 4, Captain Lee was seen struggling to walk due to the pain. He was often seen telling his crew members how sorry he was for not getting more involved in the daily check-ups.
In a confessional, Lee explained his condition. He said:
“My injury, it’s getting worse. The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything. I expected a lot more progress than I’m experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is I can’t do a goddamn thing about it. And that’s hard.”
Below Deck season 10 episode 4 ended on a cliffhanger
Chief stew Fraser Olender and bosun Ross McHarg were seen concerned about Captain Lee’s condition in the latest episode.
Nicknamed "The Stud of the Sea,” Bravo’s OG captain shared his health condition with his crew at the end of episode 4. He said:
"As you guys know, I've been struggling with my mobility, and it's been hard. And I've let you guys down, and for that I apologize. So I've made a decision to leave the boat."
All the crew members were teary-eyed when the captain announced his exit decision. The episode ended on a cliffhanger.
Prior to his announcement, he stated in a confessional that he had to make a decision about his stay on the yacht.
Captain Lee mentioned:
“The pain's getting worse, not better. I owe it to my crew to do right by them. They expect that out of me. There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first because that's your primary responsibility. As soon as you step on board, check your f***ing ego at the dock. That's where you leave it.”
Captain Lee was the first captain to star in Bravo’s Below Deck franchise. In the next episode, viewers will find out more about his decision and replacement.
Below Deck season 10 airs new episodes on Mondays at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo.