What time will Below Deck season 10 episode 4 air on Bravo? Camille’s lack of work ethic and more

Below Deck season 10 premiered last month with ten crew members, out of which only three were returning cast. Since the first episode, Captain Lee Rosbach’s team has not failed to bring drama to the viewers.

The upcoming episode 4 of Below Deck season 10 will air on December 12 at 8 pm ET on Bravo. In addition to Captain Lee, the returning cast members are Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender.

Among the newcomers, Stew Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber is joined by Deck/Stew Camille Lamb, Bosun Ross McHarg, and Deckhands Katie Glaser, Luis Antonio “Tony” Duarte, and Ben Willoughby.

The official synopsis of episode 4, titled The Thunder From Down Under, reads:

“Camille's lack of work ethic starts to wear thin on the entire crew; having to choose between Alissa and Katie, Ross decides he wants to have his cake and eat it too; romance blossoms with Ben and Camille.”

Below Deck season 10 episode 4 will air on Peacock on Tuesday

Below Deck season 10 is all set to air its fourth episode on Monday, December 12, 2022, on Bravo. It will be an hour-long episode from 8 pm to 9 pm ET (Eastern Time). Viewers can also watch the show via several live streaming channels, such as Sling, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Philo, Optimum, Xfinity, and Fubo TV.

Moreover, the new episode will also be available on Bravo’s site and Peacock the following day, i.e., Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

What to expect from the new episode?

Episode 4 of Below Deck season 10 will show Captain Lee Rosbach struggling with pain due to his nerve issues. Despite using crutches, he will be unable to walk a few steps without experiencing severe pain.

In a preview, he would explain his situation to the staff and make an announcement about the measure he decided to take for his health. In a confessional, he says:

“My injury, it’s getting worse. The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything. I expected a lot more progress than I’m experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is I can’t do a goddamn thing about it. And that’s hard.”

Despite the pain, the clip shows him smiling as he joins the charter guests for dinner.

The preview also shows Deckhand Katie Glaser crying in her cabin after witnessing Bosun Ross McHarg and Stew Alissa Humber’s intimate moment in a jacuzzi. Katie will feel heartbroken because she and Ross have made out multiple times and thought that he was a genuine guy.

However, flirting with two ladies on the same yacht may land the Bosun in trouble if he doesn’t choose one of them soon.

In Below Deck season 10 episode 4, viewers can also expect another round of feud between Alissa and Camille Lamb. The preview featured the latter neither following the instructions nor trying to help Alissa when the crew brought the guests to the beach.

Chef Rachel Hargrove will notice Camille’s behavior and point out that everyone should help with serving the guests. She further tells about the latter's lack of work ethic to Chief Stew Fraser Olender, who decides to take strict measures towards Camille.

The captain will also notice the latter’s behavior, and it may land Camille in trouble. Meanwhile, her and Alissa’s feud will continue in the upcoming episode.

