Who is Alissa Humber? Meet the Floridian from Below Deck season 10

Below Deck season 10 will premiere on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo. In the first episode, Florida native Alissa Humber will board superyacht St. David as a stew. She will work alongside stew Hayley De Sola Pinto and deck/stew Camille Lamb.

The reality series profiles a group of young people who work and live aboard yachts while making sure that each and every demand of their charter guests is met.

The synopsis of season 10 reads:

“Beginning Monday, Nov. 21, Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender return to the Caribbean and lead the way on motor yacht St. David. They're joined by new staff Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, Deck/Stew Camille Lamb and Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser and Ben Willoughby.”

The upcoming season will see some old members returning to the ship alongside the new crew members, one of whom is Alissa Humber.

Below Deck's Alissa Humber started yachting two years ago

Below Deck's Alissa Humber was born and bought up in Florida, but she now resides in Miami. She discovered yachting just over two years ago.

Alissa likes to spend her time working as a stew on temporary yacht jobs. She is now joining as a stew aboard St. David. She even prides herself on pleasing the charter guests, making sure every guest has a good time onboard.

In a clip posted on her Instagram, Alissa is welcomed on the yacht by Chief Stew Fraser Olender. There, she reveals that she has been working in the industry for more than a year. She even says that she had previously worked as a “second stew,” which involved a “lot of housekeeping.”

When Fraser asks if she enjoys serving, she promptly replies in the affirmative, before saying:

"And the guests enjoy me, for some reason."

Later, she tells the camera that her ultimate goal on the yacht is “to make as much f*cking money as possible.” She even says that her aim is to:

“Meet as many high-end people as possible. Mooch of them and live their life.”

However, when a conflict emerges between Alissa and another stew, tensions rise among the entire crew of the yacht.

During the off-season, Alissa loves to shop and embrace nature. She even enjoys kayaking and hiking in the Sunshine State.

Below Deck premiered in 2013

The reality television series first premiered on Bravo on July 1, 2013. The series also has a number of spin-offs, including Below Deck Down Under, Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Adventure.

After the trailer of season 10 was released, fans were worried if Captain Lee would retire from the series. Fans were skeptical after Captain Lee was seen making a big announcement to his crews in the trailer.

Clearing the air, Captain Lee said he is not retiring anytime soon. He told E! News:

"I think retirement is highly overrated. You can only go fishing so much, you can only play so much golf. I think people have to stay productive, otherwise they might as well start getting out the shovel."

Further adding:

"I'm still having fun. I look forward to every season. I always said when it stops being fun or everyone gets tired of looking at me, then I'll step away. But until one of those two things happen, I don't see myself going anywhere."

Tune in on Bravo on Monday to watch the new episode of Below Deck. The episodes can also be streamed the next day on Peacock.

