What is Ross McHarg’s job profile on Below Deck 2022? Meet the avid traveler

Bravo's Below Deck is all set to return for season 10 in less than a week. The forthcoming series will feature the largest yacht in the show's history, St. David. Apart from that, the show will also feature a lot of new faces who will be joining as cast members. One amongst them is Bosun Ross McHarg.

Ross McHarg is the new Bosun on Below Deck who will be replacing Eddie Lucas. After the not so exciting drama that happened last season, viewers are hoping season 10 will bring about some change.

The official synopsis of the Below Deck season 10 reads:

"Below Deck cruises through the Caribbean for its 10th season, led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee. Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, the crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons, are sure to excite even the most discerning guest."

Continuing, the synopsis adds:

"Aboard the largest motor yacht in Below Deck history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197-foot vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems."

With little to no time left for season 10 to premiere, here's everything you need to know about Bosun Ross McHarg.

Ross McHarg from Below Deck is a seasoned yachtie with over 12 years of experience

Ross McHarg is joining season 10 of Below Deck as the new Bosun. He has over 12 years of experience as a yachtie. Prior to that, he worked as a ski instructor in a resort in Europe. After gliding through the snow for years, he finally found his passion for yachting and decided to pursue it.

With over a decade of experience in the yachting industry, Ross will now be working beside Captain Lee Rosbach, who might be leaving the series. The newly added cast member shares a love for traveling and meeting new people.

Ross is also known as one of the most charming crew members to join the series, allegedly famous as "the ladies man of Below Deck season 10." He hails from Great Britain and is currently 38 years old.

Ross has just about 733 followers on Instagram, but that number is sure to rise once the show starts airing and people recognize him. Ross' social media posts showcase his love for traveling. He also has a few pictures featuring his friends and family.

According to his bio on Bravo, Ross has spent the last 15 years traveling all around the world. His most recent travel landed him in the continent of Asia, where he has currently set up base. The season 10 cast member's bio reads:

"Twelve years ago, Ross found yachting through teaching ski seasons in Europe and abandoned the snow for the sand without a second thought. With his love of travel and meeting new people, yachting was the perfect career move. A seasoned Bosun, Ross brings experience and wisdom to his team, but his flirty ways get him in hot water with the crew."

Apart from Ross, the series will also feature returning cast members like Rachel Hargrove and Fraser Olender. The newcomers include Hayley De Sola Pinto, Alissa Humber, Camille Lamb, Luis Antonio “Tony” Duarte, Katie Glaser, and Ben Willoughby.

Below Deck season 10 will premiere only on Bravo on November 21 at 9 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes