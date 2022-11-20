Below Deck 2022 (Season 10) cast: Where to follow the crew members on Instagram?

The much-awaited season 10 of Below Deck will premiere on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The new season will see three returning cast members to the show and seven new crew on the motor yacht St. David.

Old yacht members Captain Lee Rosbach, Chief Stew Fraser Olender, and Chef Rachel Hargrove are returning to the Caribbean. They're joined by new staff Deck/Stew Camille Lamb, Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, Ben Willoughby, Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto, and Alissa Humber.

Below Deck crew sails to the island of St. Lucia in Season 10

1) Captain Lee Rosbach - @captain_lee_rosbach

Captain Harold Lee Rosbach was born and raised in Michigan. He has spent more than three decades yachting. Before working in the industry, Lee was in the restaurant business. He left the business at 35 after getting his captain's license. He is lovingly known as the "Stud of the Sea." He is also the author of the book, Running Against The Tide.

2) Chef Rachel Hargrove - @ chefrachelhargrove

Originally from Tampa, Rachel Hargrove is predominantly a self-taught chef. She attended the Culinary Institute of America. She even held an apprenticeship at the Michelin-starred restaurant Quatro Passi in Nerano, Italy.

3) Chief Stew Fraser Olender - @ fraserolender

Fraser Olender joined the yachting industry about four years ago as he was passionate about travel and luxury hospitality. He started his career on a motor yacht in Naples, Italy. In season 10 of Below Deck, he was promoted to Chief Stew.

4) Deck/Stew Camille Lamb - @camillelambb

Camille Lamb appeared on season 19 of American Idol but could not make it Top 24 on the show. She comes from a family of merchant mariners and is a "5th Gen Seafarer," as per her Insta bio. She started sailing at the age of 9.

5) Stew Hayley De Sola Pinto - @ hayleydesolapinto

Hayley De Sola Pinto hails from Cornwall, England. She is also an advanced aesthetics practitioner for her self-built business Classen Aesthetics. She stepped into the yachting industry at 23 years of age. She was also a model.

6) Stew Alissa Humber - @ alissaveronicaa

Alissa Humber is a Florida native who currently resides in Miami. She spends her time working as a stew on temporary yacht jobs. As per her Below Deck bio by Bravo:

"During the off season, Alissa loves to shop and is enamored by the gorgeous, colorful fashion in her city. She also embraces nature and enjoys kayaking or hiking in the Sunshine State."

7) Deckhand Tony Duarte - @tony._.dua

Luis Antonio "Tony" Duarte originally hails from Costa Rica. He has also worked as a dive master in South Africa, a zip-liner in the Bahamas, and a whale-watching guide in Costa Rica. It will be Tony's first time working on a superyacht, as he has previously worked in smaller boats.

8) Deckhand Katie Glaser - @ kmglaser

Katie Glaser started working as a Stew around three years ago. She fell for the yachting industry when she moved from Colorado to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Before working on the yacht, Katie worked in account management, IT recruiting, and beverage sales.

9) Deckhand Ben Willoughby - @ wanderingwilloughby

Below Deck deckhand Ben Willoughby was born and raised on the Gold Coast of Australia. He started his journey in 2020 with a mega yacht crew in France. The fitness enthusiast has worked as a deckhand and personal trainer on yachts in the last three years.

10) Bosun Ross McHarg - @ razzatime

Bosun Ross McHarg will lead the deck team on Below Deck in season 10. Originally from the UK, he fell in love with yachting 12 years ago through teaching ski seasons in Europe.

Tune in on Bravo on Monday to watch the new season of Below Deck.

