What time will Below Deck 2022 (season 10) premiere on Bravo? Cast, release date and more details explored

Bravo’s popular reality TV show Below Deck will be returning with a new season featuring a few old faces and many newcomers. The latest installment will feature a new super yacht called St. David, which will sail through the islands of St. Lucia.

The official synopsis of season 10 reads:

“Led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee and set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197 ft vessel St. David, the largest motor yacht in “Below Deck” history, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems.”

Captain Lee welcomes all the members onboard in the premiering episode of Below Deck season 10

Episode 1 airing schedule

Episode 1 of Below Deck 2022 season 10 is all set to air on Monday on Bravo. The run time of the episode is one hour, from 8 pm to 9 pm ET. The episode will be available on Bravo’s site and Peacock the following day.

Those who don’t have the channel can live stream via Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, and YouTube TV. Viewers can also opt for TV providers such as DirecTV, Optimum, Verizon, Xfinity, and dish.

What to expect from the premiere episode?

Below Deck season 10 returns with a new set of crew. The only returning members are Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove, and Chief Stew Fraser Olender.

Fraser used to be a stew in the previous season but got promoted in season 10. Additionally, the remaining crew members include Bosun Ross McHarg, stew Hayley De Sola Pinto, stew Alissa Humber, deck/stew Camille Lamb, and deckhands Luis Antonio “Tony” Duarte, Katie Glaser, and Ben Willoughby.

The title of the Below Deck season 10 episode 1 is Love Never Lasts at the Beach, and its description reads:

“St. David welcomes aboard a few familiar faces, including chef Rachel, and Fraser has been crowned chief stew; Captain Lee reveals a medical condition that could affect the whole season.”

In a sneak peek video, Captain Lee was seen welcoming all the members onboard. While Fraser and Rachel were ecstatic to see the size of the boat, kitchen, and cabins, Bosun Ross was nervous about making small talk. The latter confessed that he was not a social guy and got awkward around pretty ladies. Moreover, he was worried that it would be difficult for him to work around the female staff who looked gorgeous.

Speaking about “boatmances” to E! News, Captain Lee said:

“You just hope that they work out for the best. They almost never do — we've all seen that before in years past. And the only thing that you can hope for is that it doesn't cause a lot of disruption internally so that you can carry on with your duties. Otherwise, you face some real distinct possibility of having to fire one person, if not two people."

The first trailer for Below Deck season 10 showed Ross getting intimate with more than one crew member. It also featured guests not liking chef Rachel’s food, followed by a few scenes where female crew members were on the verge of a meltdown.

Besides the drama, the upcoming season will showcase the cast partying hard. However, when Captain Lee shares his medical condition with the crew, things will take a sentimental turn.

Below Deck season 10 will air new episodes every Monday night on Bravo.

