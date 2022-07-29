“I am done with bravo and belowdeck”: Rachel Hargrove announces after series of tweets against Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll

Chef Rachel Hargrove is "done" with Bravo's show Below Deck and has no plans to return to the network. Her decision comes after posting tweets against Southern Charm star Austen Kroll, revealing there is bad blood between the two.

The 39-year-old chef took to social media on Tuesday, July 26, to share a story about Austen's beer business Trop Hop and how he was rude to her at a party. She even shared a disparaging tweet about Austen Kroll, calling him a "tw*t."

She then shared a series of since-been deleted texts between herself and someone from Bravo's PR team asking to remove the tweet, to which the former replied:

"I don’t sit down, I stand up… I’m tired of the BS… I refuse to participate in @BravoCon2022.”

Captioning the post as:

“I am done with bravo and belowdeck!”

Below Deck chef, Rachel Hargrove and Southern Charm's Austen Kroll first met during NBC Upfronts

When followers enquired about the reason behind the spat, chef Rachel, who appeared in seasons 8 and 9 of Below Deck, narrated an "unfortunate experience," saying that she met the businessman Austen during the NBC Upfronts in May, who allegedly went through her bag along with co-star Shep Rose. She also claimed that she had previously met Austen in Florida, where she had a bad experience at a party.

In the since-deleted post, she allegedly wrote to the PR rep, according to whom:

“He was in Tampa and fort lauderdale where I live… we met up… but what was actually good was I met his brewing team. We were all haning [hanging] out. He didn’t like the fact that I don’t party and wasn’t doing his whole thing… being an idiot.”

She continued, alleging that Austen was mean to her on other occasions.

“The guys [guy’s] an idiot… even when him and chep [“Southern Charm” star Shep Rose] through [sic] my bag on the floor at up fronts while waiting to go do dress rehearsal.”

On July 27, the Florida native sparked speculation that she is not keen to return to the franchise, tweeting "F–k Below Deck." She then went on to tweet:

“I will no longer be accociated [sic] with organizations I don't believe in.. #belowdeck #bravoco #wwhl #ANTM"

This is not the first time the chef has had an issue with someone. She previously had problems with her co-star and Below Deck first officer Eddie Lucas, who was worried about her excessive drinking and her decision to quit right before the charter. The chef, however, returned to the boat the next day for her job.

Speaking on the first episode, she told Us Weekly last year:

“For me, grudges mean that I would actually have to care and give significance to that issue or that individual. I don’t. Also if you work in restaurants and in kitchens, my behavior is nothing different than anybody else’s. It’s just a little bit extra emphasized.”

She even took a dig at the head judge of America's Next Top Model, Tyra Banks, for calling the chef a "plus-size model" during her stint on America's Next Top Model.

Who is chef Rachel Hargrove?

Rachel Hargrove is a cosmopolitan yacht chef who originally hails from Tampa, Florida. As per her official Bravi profile,

"She attended the Culinary Institute of America and held an apprenticeship at the Michelin-starred restaurant Quatro Passi in Nerano, Italy."

She is well known for her molecular gastronomy skills and gluten-free pasta. She expanded her craft after touring India, Thailand, Japan, and Italy.

Austen is yet to comment on Rachel's allegations.

