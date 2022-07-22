“Remember when you called me plus sized": Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove slams Tyra Banks for recent weight gain

Below Deck chef, Rachel Hargrove's recent Twitter post, taking a dig at the host and head judge of America's Next Top Model, Tyra Banks, received mixed reactions from the audience.
The tweet, posted on Thursday, July 21, 2022, asked the host to remember when she had called the chef a "plus-size model" during her stint on America's Next Top Model. While a few people supported her statement, others called her out for throwing shade at Tyra.
Below Deck chef, Rachel Hargrove appeared briefly on Cycle 4 of America's Next Top Model. She was only present for the initial camera audition. The season took place in 2005, and she appeared in Episode 1, titled The Girl Who Is A Lady Kat, where she auditioned for Tyra Banks.
Fans have mixed reactions to Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove's Twitter post
After Rachel slammed Tyra Banks on Twitter and posted a picture of the host, she received a flood of reactions from the audience. Check out the post and the responses she received from people below:
Some sided with the Below Deck chef for her accusations toward Tyra Banks.
More details about chef Rachel Hargrove
The yacht chef from Tampa, Florida, showcased her skills on Season 8 of Below Deck and was the franchise's first female chef. She attended the Culinary Institute of America and held an apprenticeship at the Michelin-starred restaurant Quatro Passi in Nerano, Italy.
The Below Deck star is a self-taught chef with extensive knowledge of cuisines - from molecular gastronomy to gluten-free pasta. She has traveled to numerous countries to hone her craft, including Thailand, Japan, India, and Italy. Her Bravo bio describes her as a chef who is "unphased by almost any charter guest preference sheet."
The chef's Instagram bio states that she specializes in Nutritional Health and is an ayurvedic practitioner. She has over 150K followers on Instagram and constantly updates pictures and videos from her travels, cooking, and yoga sessions.
In an interview with Below Deck After Show, the chef spoke about her experience on America's Next Top Model. The star revealed that it wasn't planned and that a lady approached her for casting while she was bartending. Rachel explained what transpired after she initially denied the offer. The chef said:
"She was just like, 'No, we're serious. Do you want to come and be on America's Next Top Model?' And I was like, 'Does a bear s--t in the woods?' I was like, let me put this bottle of Jager down at my bar. They can wait on their shots. Where do I sign?"
Rachel was flown from Florida to Los Angeles for the opening audition round of the season, which aired in 2005. However, soon after her audition, she didn't make it when the field narrowed down to 20 semi-finalists. But after the internet unearthed her video documenting her stint in the competition, she opened up about her experience being on the show and said:
"It was kinda cool. They just kind of brought me through, I think it had to do with my personality being just off the wall, so… I don’t know! It was a lot of fun. Tyra's interesting. The whole experience kinda gave me an idea of what reality TV might become."
The chef's recent Twitter posts have also sparked conversation amongst the audience. In a tweet posted by Rachel on July 20, 2022, she argued about unfair pay among Below Deck cast members and compared it to the pay procured by the Southern Charm cast. She confessed that it was "disrespectful, especially the fact that they show the reruns all of the time."