“Remember when you called me plus sized": Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove slams Tyra Banks for recent weight gain

Below Deck chef, Rachel Hargrove's recent Twitter post, taking a dig at the host and head judge of America's Next Top Model, Tyra Banks, received mixed reactions from the audience.

The tweet, posted on Thursday, July 21, 2022, asked the host to remember when she had called the chef a "plus-size model" during her stint on America's Next Top Model. While a few people supported her statement, others called her out for throwing shade at Tyra.

Chef Rachel Hargrove @HargroveRachel Hey @Tyrabanks remember when you called me a plus size model when I was a size 2? Hey @Tyrabanks remember when you called me a plus size model when I was a size 2? https://t.co/fODuxYO15l

Below Deck chef, Rachel Hargrove appeared briefly on Cycle 4 of America's Next Top Model. She was only present for the initial camera audition. The season took place in 2005, and she appeared in Episode 1, titled The Girl Who Is A Lady Kat, where she auditioned for Tyra Banks.

Fans have mixed reactions to Below Deck chef Rachel Hargrove's Twitter post

After Rachel slammed Tyra Banks on Twitter and posted a picture of the host, she received a flood of reactions from the audience. Check out the post and the responses she received from people below:

TiffanyScott @SocalRedhead @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks This isn’t appropriate at all. This was years ago and tv was after things like that and she was playing to producers. She has apologized. So in 2022 to turn around and body shame another woman in revenge? It’s actually even worse than what she did to you all those years ago. @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks This isn’t appropriate at all. This was years ago and tv was after things like that and she was playing to producers. She has apologized. So in 2022 to turn around and body shame another woman in revenge? It’s actually even worse than what she did to you all those years ago.

creole cutie @HottyToddyTJ @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks Soooo you expected a supermodel to not be real with you (in regard to the industry’s at the time) and now you’re body shaming her as a means to get back at her? @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks Soooo you expected a supermodel to not be real with you (in regard to the industry’s at the time) and now you’re body shaming her as a means to get back at her?

OrangeRyne @OrangeRyne @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks Don't hate the player, hate the game. You could say Tyra was a victim herself and passed on learned behaviour. @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks Don't hate the player, hate the game. You could say Tyra was a victim herself and passed on learned behaviour.

🤗Mandi💫 @MLMYoung1 @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks So because you were body shamed on a reality TV show it is now Ok for you to body shame another woman? @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks So because you were body shamed on a reality TV show it is now Ok for you to body shame another woman?

Jessica @Jessica65481190 @HargroveRachel @livingforme101 @TyraBanks Yikes,Rachel this isn't giving what you think it is babe. I really like you but this is BAD. It's bad what she said to you for sure as well. @HargroveRachel @livingforme101 @TyraBanks Yikes,Rachel this isn't giving what you think it is babe. I really like you but this is BAD. It's bad what she said to you for sure as well.

xz2710 @xz1285 @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks and of course you’d never do something like that to someone right? like say in a tweet? @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks and of course you’d never do something like that to someone right? like say in a tweet? https://t.co/e26BbmLZj4

Some sided with the Below Deck chef for her accusations toward Tyra Banks.

Bye Wig, Hello Drama @nosmokenomore @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks Who says shes body shaming? Lol she literally is just using this to make a point. Tyra never should have said she’s a size 2. Chef Rachel didn’t say Tyra was “fat” or anything—just the irony of it now @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks Who says shes body shaming? Lol she literally is just using this to make a point. Tyra never should have said she’s a size 2. Chef Rachel didn’t say Tyra was “fat” or anything—just the irony of it now

Tallulah Dahling @iambanjo1 @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks So Tyra's allowed to say ugly things but Rachel's not allowed to be hurt and lash out? Okay, got it. @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks So Tyra's allowed to say ugly things but Rachel's not allowed to be hurt and lash out? Okay, got it.

I Know Dat's Right The Pod @ikdrthepod @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks Y’all mad at Chef Rachel when y’all know DAMN WELL Miss Tyra was a menace during her America’s Top Model era. Not saying Chef Rachel’s trauma response is right, but please save the think pieces under this post 🙄 @HargroveRachel @TyraBanks Y’all mad at Chef Rachel when y’all know DAMN WELL Miss Tyra was a menace during her America’s Top Model era. Not saying Chef Rachel’s trauma response is right, but please save the think pieces under this post 🙄

More details about chef Rachel Hargrove

The yacht chef from Tampa, Florida, showcased her skills on Season 8 of Below Deck and was the franchise's first female chef. She attended the Culinary Institute of America and held an apprenticeship at the Michelin-starred restaurant Quatro Passi in Nerano, Italy.

The Below Deck star is a self-taught chef with extensive knowledge of cuisines - from molecular gastronomy to gluten-free pasta. She has traveled to numerous countries to hone her craft, including Thailand, Japan, India, and Italy. Her Bravo bio describes her as a chef who is "unphased by almost any charter guest preference sheet."

The chef's Instagram bio states that she specializes in Nutritional Health and is an ayurvedic practitioner. She has over 150K followers on Instagram and constantly updates pictures and videos from her travels, cooking, and yoga sessions.

In an interview with Below Deck After Show, the chef spoke about her experience on America's Next Top Model. The star revealed that it wasn't planned and that a lady approached her for casting while she was bartending. Rachel explained what transpired after she initially denied the offer. The chef said:

"She was just like, 'No, we're serious. Do you want to come and be on America's Next Top Model?' And I was like, 'Does a bear s--t in the woods?' I was like, let me put this bottle of Jager down at my bar. They can wait on their shots. Where do I sign?"

Rachel was flown from Florida to Los Angeles for the opening audition round of the season, which aired in 2005. However, soon after her audition, she didn't make it when the field narrowed down to 20 semi-finalists. But after the internet unearthed her video documenting her stint in the competition, she opened up about her experience being on the show and said:

"It was kinda cool. They just kind of brought me through, I think it had to do with my personality being just off the wall, so… I don’t know! It was a lot of fun. Tyra's interesting. The whole experience kinda gave me an idea of what reality TV might become."

Chef Rachel Hargrove @HargroveRachel

Do you know how much southern charm cast make per episode? And what the #1 show on Bravo cast make?

Don't even let me start!

#belowdeck #51minds #mountainviewproductions

#bravotv Oh shit!!Do you know how much southern charm cast make per episode? And what the #1 show on Bravo cast make?Don't even let me start! Oh shit!!Do you know how much southern charm cast make per episode? And what the #1 show on Bravo cast make?Don't even let me start!#belowdeck #51minds #mountainviewproductions #bravotv

The chef's recent Twitter posts have also sparked conversation amongst the audience. In a tweet posted by Rachel on July 20, 2022, she argued about unfair pay among Below Deck cast members and compared it to the pay procured by the Southern Charm cast. She confessed that it was "disrespectful, especially the fact that they show the reruns all of the time."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far