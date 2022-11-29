“Can’t stop laughing”: Below Deck fans found Captain Lee Rosbach’s shrunk shirt moment hilarious

Below Deck season 10 returned with episode 2 on Monday on Bravo, featuring Captain Lee Rosbach and his team on their first charter of the season.

The captain is one of the OG cast members of the Below Deck franchise and has always been fans’ favorite, especially because of his wit. In the latest episode of season 10, he unknowingly delivered a hilarious moment to the viewers.

He asked the interior, led by chief stew Fraser Olender, for his white shirt. After wearing the shirt, he called for the chief stew again and asked him to point out what was wrong with the captain’s look. Fraser understood that the interior team messed up as Captain Lee got the wrong shirt size.

BobbiG62 @BobbiG62 @capthlr OMG that shirt captain Lee has ON! Can't STOP laughing! Poor GUY! #BelowDeck OMG that shirt captain Lee has ON! Can't STOP laughing! Poor GUY! #BelowDeck @capthlr

The hilarious part was Captain Lee squeezing himself into the small-sized shirt to prove a point to Fraser. The captain quipped:

“Christ, I look like a pork sandwich at a Jewish picnic.”

Fans react to Captain Lee’s shrunk shirt moment

Captain Lee Rosbach sent his white shirt to laundry and was expecting it before the season’s first charter guest departed. As per the rules, the crew has to be in whites when guests arrive and leave.

But when deck stew Camille Lamb brought in his shirt, it turned out to have "shrunk." The captain called chief stew Fraser Olender, who mentioned that the shirt shrunk and in response, Lee pointed out that it didn't shrink as it was not his shirt.

Although the scene was not a big part of all the drama happening among the crew, it left fans in splits. They claimed the shrunk-shirt moment to be hilarious. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Karin Gesell Miller @Rinsky13 the things you say #BelowDeck Captain Leethe things you say Captain Lee 😂 the things you say 😂 #BelowDeck

jenji @jenjihere



#BelowDeck @capthlr Live footage of Captain Lee playing the cowbell in his shrunken crew shirt. Live footage of Captain Lee playing the cowbell in his shrunken crew shirt. #BelowDeck @capthlr https://t.co/6dDkqiFPEy

GrampaLou (LuLu) @coylecalkins #Bravo Captain Lee with wrong shirt: "Christ, I look like a pork sandwich at a Jewish Picnic" Leeisms #BelowDeck Captain Lee with wrong shirt: "Christ, I look like a pork sandwich at a Jewish Picnic" Leeisms #BelowDeck #Bravo

Susana Hurtado @hurtasus #BelowDeck I love that captain Lee buttoned his shirt all the way while squeezing everything in I love that captain Lee buttoned his shirt all the way while squeezing everything in 😂 #BelowDeck

Allegedly @Pevru1 OMG...Captain Lee with that little shirt on was hilarious.. #BelowDeck OMG...Captain Lee with that little shirt on was hilarious.. #BelowDeck

Sassy Sonya @sonyam401 Damn that shirt is tight she obviously shrunk it what an airhead #BelowDeck Damn that shirt is tight she obviously shrunk it what an airhead #BelowDeck

Despite being angry at his crew, Captain Lee put on a blue polo T-shirt to bid farewell to the charter guests.

Below Deck season 10 episode 2 also showed the captain struggling to walk due to his nerve issues. In the premiere episode, he mentioned that he underwent an operation and was looking forward to recovering soon. But he was seen in pain in the latest episode, even after using crutches.

In a confessional, he said:

“This morning, everything is numb. I am not progressing in a way I anticipated. Pain is getting worse, not better. I can barely f***ing stand up. In fact, I can’t stand up.”

Below Deck season 10 episode 2 recap

The second episode of Below Deck season 10 featured new beginnings of many emotions among the crew members. While bosun Ross McHarg and deckhand Katie Glaser were seen flirting with each other, deck stew Camille Lamb took it to a physical level with deckhand Ben Willoughby.

Apart from romance and flirting, the crew members also experienced feuds. Camille and Alissa Humber locked horns multiple times in the latest episode. The two didn’t seem to like working with each other and were annoyed at one another throughout the episode.

The title of Below Deck season 10 episode 2 was “Deadliest Snatch,” and its official synopsis read:

“Conflict ensues in the interior department between Alissa and Camille while a romance heats up between Camille and Ben; Rachel is forced to pivot when her dinner entree turns up rotten; the guests have a night of debaucherous fun.”

Season 10’s first charter guests departed in episode 2, leaving a tip of $24,000. The episode ended with the crew members going out for dinner and returning to the yacht for some late-night fun.

Below Deck season 10 will return with a new episode every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

