What is Lee Rosbach’s estimated net worth? Below Deck captain’s fortune explored ahead of season 10 premiere

The much-awaited Bravo Series, Below Deck, will premiere with a brand new tenth season on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The new installment will see many familiar as well as a few new faces to make the season even more interesting and dramatic compared to its previous installments. The show will also feature a super yacht, St. David, taking the crew onboard.

Captain Lee Rosbach will be steer-heading the team and the guests this time. He has spent more than three decades in the yachting industry and has sufficient experience to take over. Along with the Captain, returning cast members include Chief Stew Fraser Olender and Chef Rachel Hargrove.

Season 10 of Below Deck is set to feature seven new faces on the show. The former cast will be joined by Deck/Stew Camille Lamb, Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, Ben Willoughby, Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto, and Alissa Humber.

The official synopsis of the upcoming season reads:

“Led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee and set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197 ft vessel St. David, the largest motor yacht in “Below Deck” history, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems.”

Below Deck Captain Lee Rosbach's net worth is estimated to be $800,000

Although there has been no exact amount mentioned of his net worth, considering Captain Lee's experience and his stint on Below Deck, many have come up with an approximate.

According to Wealthy Genius, he has an estimated net worth of around $800,000. While as per Cinemaholic, his net worth comes close to $1 million. Given his successful career, his net worth is set to keep increasing.

Viewers were introduced to Captain Lee Rosbach when he joined the cast members on Below Deck's very first season that aired in 2013. Since then, the reality TV star has established his image as one of the many favorites that the franchise has seen over the past few years. Not only the viewers, the rest of the crew also respects their Captain as he leads by example.

Captain Lee was born and raised in Michigan. Growing up, he was practically always around water on boats and developed a passion for the same while managing restaurants in Turks & Caicos. It was there that an acquaintance of his asked him to serve as a mate on a sailboat delivery to make some extra cash.

At the age of 25, the Below Deck Captain decided to move away from cold weather to a warmer climate that he felt was better suited for him. He then moved to Florida and began his yachting journey.

He also had sufficient experience catering in restaurants across the country ahead of his yachting career, including Indiana and Georgia.

Captain Lee left the restaurant business at the age of 35 and obtained a Captain's license to further his career in the yachting industry. Since then, he has operated on a multitude of yachts, serving innumerable guests and heading the team to success.

As per Screenrant's report, he is making somewhere between $95,000 and $130,000 per year while being part of a successful reality TV show, Below Deck.

The official synopsis for season 10 describes him as follows:

"Lovingly known as the “Stud of the Sea,” Lee values the special bonds he forms on deck and always puts the safety of everyone on board above all else. Lee is excited to return to the Caribbean this season with familiar faces Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender as he adjusts to new super yacht St. David."

Below Deck season 10 is set to document a lot of drama between the cast members. Many of them will deal with relationships, friendships, and conflicts with each other, leaving viewers hooked to their television screens.

Don't forget to tune in to the new season this Monday, November 21, on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes