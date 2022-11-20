What is Fraser Olender's job profile on Below Deck? London-native earlier worked as a talent agent

Bravo's hit reality series, Below Deck, is all set to premiere the brand new Season 10 on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The new installment will feature a number of popular returning cast members, as well as many familiar faces who are bringing all the enthusiasm and heat to work with the team. The show will also feature a superyacht, St. David, to sail them across St. Lucia.

Chief Stew Fraser Olender will be joining the returning cast this season, alongside Captain Lee Rosbach and Chef Rachel Hargrove. Fraser joined the cast in the previous season as a Stew, but has now been promoted to Chief Stew. Considering his work ethic, he has become a fitting member of the cast.

Season 10 of Below Deck is also set to feature seven new faces, whose dynamics will leave viewers enthralled. The former cast will be joined by Deck Stew Camille Lamb, Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, Ben Willoughby, Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto, and Alissa Humber.

The official synopsis of this season reads:

“Led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee and set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197 ft vessel St. David, the largest motor yacht in “Below Deck” history, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems."

More details on Below Deck Chief Stew Fraser Olender

Below Deck Chief Stew Fraser Olender was born in London, England, and grew up in different places around the world. He pursued psychology at the University of Buckingham from 2011 to 2014. When he didn’t make a viable career out of the degree, he became a talent agent and worked in commercial bookings for leading model agencies in London.

With his passion for luxury hospitality and travel, Fraser joined the yacht industry around four years ago. He took a break from his job in 2019 and began training for Below Deck. He is also one of the most traveled cast members amongst those in the franchise, and updates pictures of his visits on Instagram to share the experience with his followers.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Season 10 describes his profile as follows:

"In the off-season, he loves to travel to picturesque destinations staying at the world’s finest hotels with the dream to one day open his own. Returning to the Caribbean to work under Captain Lee again, Fraser is thrilled to be Chief Stew on St. David. However, when the charter guests get too demanding, he must prove his worth as a department lead."

In an interview with Slice, Fraser opened up about taking on the responsibilities of Chief Stew on Season 10 of Below Deck. He explained that although he was extremely happy and excited about taking on the new role, he was also immensely nervous as he had "huge boots to fill and expectations to match." The Bravo star felt that he didn't have enough experience as a Chief Stew.

Subverting gender norms, Fraser also created Below Deck history by being the first male to be assigned the role of a Chief Stew. Speaking about the same, he said:

“I think I’m probably supposed to be feeling a lot more pressure. But I don’t think that gender in a role has any importance or weight in any way, shape or form. And I don’t think that I could do a better job than anyone, let alone based on their gender."

He continued:

"I think if you have your heart in the right place and you have enough passion and drive for the job, it doesn’t matter who you are, what you don’t like, what you’re into, and [you’ve] just got to give it your best go. And I think I definitely gave it my all.”

Below Deck Season 10 is set to give viewers an amped-up version of charter guests, fights, conflicts, and a lot more drama. The returning and new cast members are set to embark on an adventure that will take loyal franchise fans along for a ride. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's in store for them this season.

