What time will Below Deck season 10 episode 2 air on Bravo? Tension brews between Alissa x Camille and more

Following an incredible season premiere, Below Deck season 10 episode 2, titled Deadliest Snatch, is now all set to air on Bravo on Monday, November 28, at 8 pm ET.

Fans will be able to watch the episode one day after the television broadcast on the Peacock streaming application and on the Bravo network website.

This week on Below Deck, Rachel will face another kitchen crisis when she ends up serving some rotten dinner entrée as she tries to make Thai food. Camille and Ben will go swimming as a way to spend some more time together while waiting for the charter guests to come to the beach. This might cause another fight between Camille and Alissa, as Camilla feels that "it is not the time" for a swim.

What to expect from Below Deck season 10 episode 2?

The episode description reads,

"Conflict ensues in the interior department between Alissa and Camille while a romance heats up between Camille and Ben; Rachel is forced to pivot when her dinner entrée turns up rotten; the guests have a night of debaucherous fun."

Despite their wild night of partying, the upcoming episode will see the charter guests waking up much before the Below Deck crew expected. Tony's early morning exercise might annoy some of the yacht crewmates.

Alissa will complain to Chief Stew Fraser regarding Camille's attitude towards working under her. Fraser will be seen confessing that he had let some stuff slide by on his last charter but he will not let it happen again this time.

The crew will once again try to cover up their poor tracks on Day 1 of the charter by setting up a beautiful tent on the beach. However, Camille will be seen ignoring the chain of command and going swimming with her potential love interest Ben.

Deckhand Katie will reveal her future plans of owning a boat and sailing with her family.

What happened on the Below Deck season 10 premiere?

The episode description reads:

"St. David welcomes aboard a few familiar faces including chef Rachel, and Fraser has been crowned chief stew; Captain Lee reveals a medical condition that could affect the whole season."

Last week on the season premiere of Below Deck, Captain Lee revealed that he had been through a nerve-related operation, so he was hoping for a smoother sail this time.

The first charter guest of the season, a group of male friends, annoyed the crew members right from the moment they stepped on board, since they kept on breaking glasses and spilling drinks on the deck.

Rachel’s food service was a bit slow for the charter guests as her inventory was 2 floors down the kitchen and the yacht itself was too big to serve up the food. Fraser Olender, who was promoted to Chief Stewart this season, revealed that he was on the verge of breakdown while serving the guests.

Klee 🦥 @PterodactylEcho @NonnieJackie @HargroveRachel She's the best!!! It's like my number one wish to be a guest on Below Deck with Captain Lee, Kate, Rachel, and Eddie... But Rachel alone is my favorite! @NonnieJackie @HargroveRachel She's the best!!! It's like my number one wish to be a guest on Below Deck with Captain Lee, Kate, Rachel, and Eddie... But Rachel alone is my favorite!

Deck stew Camille faced some issues while taking orders from second stew Alissa, and constantly questioned her. She just wanted to have "fun" on the 175-ft-long yacht.

Camille said that Alissa was an "A-Grade" student who did not know how to have fun, but she herself was a "C-Grade" student who works and has fun together.

Below Deck airs on Bravo every Monday at 8 pm ET.

