Below Deck: Meet the five captains who are running the deck on Bravo

Below Deck, the latest installment of the show to premiere, is off to a great start with a brand new crew. Bravo's famed reality TV series Below Deck revolves around the captain and crew of a luxury yacht. The show features cast members trying their best to serve charter guests who board their yacht and try to navigate their personal lives while living together onboard.

Each season or spin-off series introduces viewers to a large crew along with new guests that board their yacht every episode. The famed reality TV series has been airing on Bravo for over nine seasons and has its own list of spin-off series.

While the crew and guests change frequently every season on the TV series, there is only one thing that doesn't change on the show, and that is the captains. Each series has a captain of their own, and they remain unchanged every season.

Apart from the original Below Deck series, there are four other sequel series. If you're curious to know more about each captain from the five spin-off series, keep reading.

Meet the captains from all five Below Deck spin-offs

Captain Lee Rosbach – Below Deck (original series)

Below Deck's Captain Harold Lee Rosbach obtained his captain's license when he was 35 years old. He has been in the yachting industry for over three decades. According to the captain's Bravo profile, he was born and raised in landlocked Michigan, where he discovered his passion for sailing. Before becoming a captain, he was managing restaurants in Turks & Caicos.

Captain Lee Rosbach started off as a mate on a sailboat delivery to earn extra cash and rose up the ladder from there. While set to premiere with its tenth season, the series has hinted at the captain's retirement.

Captain Sandy Yawn – Below Deck Mediterranean

Captain Sandy Yawn, a well-known luxury yacht captain and mentor, hails from Fort Lauderdale and has over three decades of experience in the yachting industry. According to her bio on Bravo, she is one of the "most respected captains" in the industry. As has been made evident in the show, Captain Sandy is always the first to encourage her crew and push them to reach their potential.

From an early age, captain Sandy knew that she wanted a career that involved being on the ocean. Despite knowing that yachting is a male-dominated industry as well as being aware of the difficulties that would come with leading a team, her goal has been to provide five-star service while knowing everything about the boat.

Captain Glenn Shephard – Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Captain Glenn Shephard, who is originally from Montreal, always wanted to see the world. When he started off his travels, he was invited to work as a deckhand on a 50-foot classic sailboat. That was when he discovered his passion for sailing. Captain Glenn has over two decades of experience in the yachting industry and has been a captain for over 12 years.

Over multiple charter seasons, the Captain has hosted various high-profile guests. According to his Bravo profile, the laid-back captain is calm till his limits are tested. He is also known to be calm and collected while catering to the elite guests on board.

Captain Jason Chambers – Below Deck Down Under

Captain Jason Chambers is an Australian native who hails from Canberra. He has a thrill for adventure and is known to lead by example. The youngest captain in the show's history, he is also known to encourage his crew to find joy in their job and what they do. Captain Chambers is also friends with Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier.

His Instagram profile has over 120k followers, and his bio reads that he is a father and captain. If you're looking to learn more about the captain, he has labeled everything in his highlights, including his journey on the famed reality TV show. Captain Chambers has a daughter and often uploads posts with her that capture the time they spend together.

Captain Kerry Titheradge — Below Deck Adventure

Known to be disciplined and a fair leader, Captain Kerry Titheradge has over two decades of experience in the yachting industry. According to his Bravo bio, he has experience in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Pacific Northwest, and more. When he is not working, Captain Titheradge spends time with his family and children in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Most recently, the captain has received considerable praise from fans after he fired deckhand Kyle Dickard from the show for his inappropriate behavior.

Viewers can watch all the spin-offs of Below Deck on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

