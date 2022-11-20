Who is Ben Willoughby? Meet the deckhand from Below Deck season 10

Below Deck season 10 is all set to premiere on Bravo in less than a week. After the not-so-exciting season 9, viewers hope that the forthcoming series will change that and be more entertaining. The soon-to-be-released series will introduce viewers to new recruits alongside the famed returning cast members. One amongst them is Ben Willoughby.

Ben Willhoughby will be joining the luxury yacht as a deckhand. Ben is 27 years old and hails from the Gold Coast of Australia. The trailer for the forthcoming series also teases that there might be some steam happening between Ben and his teammate Camille.

The official synopsis for the show reads:

"Below Deck cruises through the Caribbean for its 10th season, led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee. Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, the crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons, are sure to excite even the most discerning guest."

Continuing, the synopsis adds:

"Aboard the largest motor yacht in Below Deck history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197-foot vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems."

With little to no time left for the series to premiere on Bravo, here's everything you need to know about the new deckhand, Ben Willoughby.

Ben Willoughby from Below Deck is a thrill-seeker and joined a mega yacht crew in France

According to Ben's bio on Bravo, he is a self-described “ocean child at heart.” He was inspired by his childhood friend's "yachtie lifestyle." His bio also mentioned:

"Ben first took to the high seas in 2020 when he joined a mega yacht crew in France. Combining his passion for fitness with his love of the water, Ben has worked as both a deckhand and personal trainer on yachts for the past three years."

Adding to that:

"A social guy who firmly believes “a Pina Colada is always a good decision,” Ben is eager to bring the party onboard. This thrill-seeking Aussie is determined to stand out on the deck of the St. David."

Ben has also done some personal training while he was on board other ships. The Below Deck star's Instagram page features posts from his travel expeditions, fitness journey, tattoos, and lush lifestyle. Some of his posts also showcase the deckhand and his friends together.

Earlier this year, in the month of October, Ben uploaded a headshot of himself from his Bravo profile and captioned it:

"Cheeky • Charismatic • Aussie “Attention on Deck” Righto you salty sea dogs. I can’t bite my tongue any longer, the secret is finally out I’m an official cast member for Season 10 with @belowdeckbravo. The industry needs a big change and I’m leading the charge. 🛟 but first be sure to stand by on the walkie for the latest Below Deck drama. You can catch me amongst all the action on @bravotv for Below Deck Season 10. Stay salty sailors, I’ll see you on deck."

Ben is also the host of a podcast titled Word On The Teak | SuperYacht Crew.

Below Deck season 10 will premiere only on Bravo on November 21 at 9 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

