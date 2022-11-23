"Next time stay in home": Below Deck Adventure fans slam new charter guests for their food and drink demands

Bravo aired Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 4, titled Mercury Mayhem, on Tuesday, November 22, at 9 pm ET.

In the episode, new charter guests hopped onto the yacht, and while the crew thought that they were prepared for anything, the guests annoyed them with their demands and actions.

Below Deck Adventure fans were shocked by the guests' demands and asked them to stay at home if this is how they behaved on a yacht.

Below Deck Adventure fans slam newest charter guests for making all-American demands

Right off the bat, the ladies, who were celebrating a divorce party, first hit on Nathan and then tried to flirt with the captain. They asked the stews to prepare ice teas, wine juice, and many other drinks within the first hour itself. They then demanded Tito's vodka, which is an American craft vodka not available in Norway.

The charter guests also informed the crew that they wanted to eat dinner inside and after the table was set by Faye, the guests changed their minds and decided to sit outside. Faye wanted to make up for the things she could not source for the guests but grew angry at them after they demanded to move all the food already set up on the table.

The next day for breakfast, the ladies once again demanded an American breakfast with "garden-fresh tomatoes." Faye had to deny them their wishes and the ladies were even disappointed with the "soft" scrambled eggs. The charter guests then decided to bring a bag of food the next time they were on the boat.

At one point in the night, the ladies also decided to wake up the captain by posting post-it notes on his door. Faye was "disheartened and frustrated" by the guest's demands and felt that it would not be easy to host them for the next couple of days.

How fans reacted to the new charter guests

Below Deck Adventure fans took to Twitter to slam the guests for demanding food products that were available in restaurants only. Many asked them to try the local food.

Here are some reactions:

✩𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒍 𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒏 @NaturalGoldenx #belowdeckadventure The women want smoked ham and grits I’m weak The women want smoked ham and grits I’m weak 😭😂 #belowdeckadventure

Michelle @IndyGirl87

#belowdeckadventure Why do these guests want to eat Cracker Barrel food? Why do these guests want to eat Cracker Barrel food?#belowdeckadventure https://t.co/R6HRsuOz1E

jax ☘️ @jaxbra

#BelowDeckAdventure These guests DO understand that they're in Norway, right? Like they're not gonna get Waffle House meals there. These guests DO understand that they're in Norway, right? Like they're not gonna get Waffle House meals there. 😂😂#BelowDeckAdventure

Becca @ImWatchingBravo Going to Norway just to eat the Cracker Barrel menu makes no sense to me #belowdeckadventure Going to Norway just to eat the Cracker Barrel menu makes no sense to me #belowdeckadventure

jax ☘️ @jaxbra



#BelowDeckAdventure These guests have sooooo many drink orders LOL These guests have sooooo many drink orders LOL#BelowDeckAdventure

Helena Handbasket 🦄🧜‍♀️ @Helna_Handbskt Amazes me that tourists expect the same foods as at home while in different countries. Chill out. Enjoy the local options. #belowdeckadventure Amazes me that tourists expect the same foods as at home while in different countries. Chill out. Enjoy the local options. #belowdeckadventure

What else happened on Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 4?

The episode description read:

"As the Mercury team prepares for their next charter, Capt. Kerry notifies the crew he asked Kyle to resign; pressures rise for both the interior and exterior team as they are drowning in extra duties; Capt. Kerry lends a hand to the deck crew."

This week on Below Deck Adventure, Captain Kerry informed the crew members that he had asked Kyle to resign from his job. Kerry felt that Kyle was rough around the edges and believed that he did the right thing as the latter had threatened to harm Nathan physically.

Nathan did not want others to think that he had made Kyle lose his job by complaining and tried to set the record straight. Lewis was hurt that Nathan did not inform him of the threat and went straight to the captain instead.

Chef Jess also faced issues with the guests as she did not want her food to get cold amid the transfer of plates. She tried her best to make food according to the guests' wishes, but her hand got burnt in the process. Jess was seen in a lot of pain and said that she would not be able to make much food anymore.

The first season of the Norway-based show, Below Deck Adventure, airs on Bravo every Tuesday at 9 pm ET, and each episode is made available on the Peacock streaming application one day after the television broadcast.

