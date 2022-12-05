Who is Michelle Pearl? Meet the primary charter guest and her doctor friends from Below Deck season 10 episode 3

Below Deck season 10 is all set to return with a brand new episode, featuring the crew’s second charter. The guests will be a group of female doctors who will board the yacht to celebrate their ten years as ER physicians.

In the Below Deck season 10 episode 3 preview, Captain Lee Rosbach holds a preference sheet meeting with his team. He mentions that the primary charter guest will be Michelle Pearl, an ER doctor from Seattle, Washington.

She will be accompanied by a bunch of fellow doctors, including Tola Johnson Miniel, Shauna Conry, Hollie Sexton Sandlin, Jewel (aka JJ), Samantha, and Alla. The Below Deck preview further showed tension brewing between Hollie and Jewel as the former was seen pulling Jewel’s wig by mistake.

Michelle Pearl currently works at Mt Rainier Emergency Physicians

Dr. Michelle Pearl is not very active on social media as her Instagram page has only one post and one story. The Instagram story is a clip from the Below Deck season 10 episode 3 preview. Her social media profile reads:

“Dr. Michelle Pearl is an Emergency Physician who works in the Pacific Northwest and has been featured on various television shows.”

However, her LinkedIn profile contains a lot of information about her career and education. The Emergency Physician from the Greater Seattle Area currently works at Mt Rainier Emergency Physicians.

She is also a member of Cedars-Sinai Medical center as their director of emergency simulation. Earlier, Michelle had also worked in the ultrasound department and as an ER physician at Maimonides Medical Center and New York Hospital Queens.

Michelle earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from California State University, Chico, and her Doctor of Medicine degree from the Touro University College of Medicine.

Meanwhile, she will be seen as the primary charter guest on Below Deck season 10 episode 3. Her profile on the crew’s preference sheet meeting read:

“She [Michelle] is a pescatarian who hopes for beautiful, high-quality food without the meat. Michelle and her girlfriends, all medical doctors, have been traveling the world together since they met back in their residency. This will be their first trip in over two years - these frontline heroes have worked tirelessly combatting the Covid-19 pandemic, so it’s time for them to let loose and party it up!”

The ladies’ demands included a Hollywood Glam Night, a floating spa experience, and an “evening at the Moulin Rouge.”

When will Below Deck season 10 episode 3 air on Bravo?

Below Deck season 10 episode 3 will air on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

The upcoming episode’s preview shows a group of female doctors boarding the super yacht. While chief stew Fraser Olender gives them a tour of the yacht, he mistakenly addresses them as “nurses.” As the doctors correct him, he regrets his mistake. This is not the only disaster that viewers will witness in episode 3.

Chef Rachel Hargrove realizes that a key ingredient is missing while preparing a multi-course dinner. On top of that, Fraser’s stew Alissa Humber and deck stew Camille Lamb are seen locking horns again. Seeing their feud, the chief stew decides to change his management style.

The title of Below Deck season 10 episode 3 is The Muff-Truff Experience and its official synopsis reads:

“An essential missing ingredient sets up Rachel's multi-course dinner for disaster; Fraser realises he needs a different approach to his management style after witnessing an embarrassing spat between his interior team.”

The Bravo show premiered its new season last month and within two episodes, viewers were treated to drama entertainment. Fans can watch the old episodes on the network’s site.

Below Deck season 10 airs new episodes on Mondays on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes