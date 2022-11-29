“Alissa is a MEAN girl”: Below Deck fans slam Alissa for flirting with Camille’s love interest Ben in season 10 episode 2

Episode 2 of Below Deck season 10 aired on Monday, featuring Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb being annoyed at each other.

Alissa is the second stew on Below Deck, while Camille is the deck stew. Since day 1, there has been tension between the two ladies. While Alissa felt that Camille was lazy, the latter didn’t appreciate the way the second stew talked to her.

In the latest episode, Alissa received a backlash from viewers as she tried to flirt with deckhand Ben Willoughby out of spite.

BobbiG62 @BobbiG62 So Alissa is going after Ben just to get back at Camille? Alissa is a MEAN girl. #BelowDeck So Alissa is going after Ben just to get back at Camille? Alissa is a MEAN girl. #BelowDeck

She knew he and Camille were interested in each other, and still, Alissa flirted with Ben in front of the deck stew. Towards the end of the episode, Alissa seemed annoyed when Ben chose Camille over her.

Fans called out Alissa for flirting with Ben

Viewers slammed Alissa for being mean in Below Deck season 10 episode 2. Fans didn’t find her flirting with Ben amusing.

Fans even called Alissa “manipulative” and “condescending.” Take a look at the reactions:

Bridgette Cast @BridgetteCast I didn’t like Camille at first but damn, Alissa has to be the most annoying person to listen to, she’s embarrassing herself by throwing herself at guys that clearly aren’t into it, very cringe #belowdeck I didn’t like Camille at first but damn, Alissa has to be the most annoying person to listen to, she’s embarrassing herself by throwing herself at guys that clearly aren’t into it, very cringe #belowdeck

Manhattan_Scream_Queer @buckeyehunk Alissa is straight up a con artist manipulative snob. She doesn’t know how to delegate orders without being condescending. She’s also an evil diva. She knows empty headed Camille likes Ben, Alissa is flirting with Ben to spite Camille #BelowDeck Alissa is straight up a con artist manipulative snob. She doesn’t know how to delegate orders without being condescending. She’s also an evil diva. She knows empty headed Camille likes Ben, Alissa is flirting with Ben to spite Camille #BelowDeck

Manhattan_Scream_Queer @buckeyehunk Alissa, girl, drink your Hater-ade somewhere else. Jealousy is an ill fitting blouse that is too baggy for you. All that excess jealousy of Camille with Ben is a BAD look. You’re so miserable. GROW UP! #BelowDeck Alissa, girl, drink your Hater-ade somewhere else. Jealousy is an ill fitting blouse that is too baggy for you. All that excess jealousy of Camille with Ben is a BAD look. You’re so miserable. GROW UP! #BelowDeck

Reality TV Bliss @RealityTVBliss Alissa really talks down to the stews. She’s so condescending. She’s bringing out the worst with the interior. Frazer is to blame for passing his role on her #BelowDeck Alissa really talks down to the stews. She’s so condescending. She’s bringing out the worst with the interior. Frazer is to blame for passing his role on her #BelowDeck ⚓️

Jienifuyaa ジエニフヤ－ @SweetMoonBaby I wanted to like Alissa...but so far, she's been a turn offff #BelowDeck I wanted to like Alissa...but so far, she's been a turn offff #BelowDeck

dramabananna @dramabananna Camille didn’t put the watermelon in the fridge so Alissa is gonna flirt with Ben #BelowDeck Camille didn’t put the watermelon in the fridge so Alissa is gonna flirt with Ben #BelowDeck https://t.co/4OqFAX8Cbz

dramabananna @dramabananna Not Alissa saying that she’ll never chase after a man like Camille, when she’s been trying the whole night with him, even telling him TWICE that she wasn’t wearing underwear! She can’t stand that Ben chose Camille #BelowDeck Not Alissa saying that she’ll never chase after a man like Camille, when she’s been trying the whole night with him, even telling him TWICE that she wasn’t wearing underwear! She can’t stand that Ben chose Camille #BelowDeck https://t.co/7fETdhPJ4P

Jackie Minyard @mjackie1780 OMG Alyssa is the most petty unprofessional 2nd stew. Wtf is her problem? She speaks down 2 the stews, jealousy doesn't look good on her. I hope she leaves. This is the worst/most boring crew yet. I still #BelowDeck Come back @Kate_Chastain please! I pray @capthlr is ok OMG Alyssa is the most petty unprofessional 2nd stew. Wtf is her problem? She speaks down 2 the stews, jealousy doesn't look good on her. I hope she leaves. This is the worst/most boring crew yet. I still ❤️ #BelowDeck Come back @Kate_Chastain please! I pray @capthlr is ok

Liane Labranche @PrincessLianeL Do Alissa and Camille know each other from before? Why is she coming so hard with the hate for Camille so early on? #BelowDeck Do Alissa and Camille know each other from before? Why is she coming so hard with the hate for Camille so early on? #BelowDeck

Alissa didn’t shy away from admitting that she wanted to flirt with Ben to annoy Camille. She followed her plan when the crew went out for dinner. She sat beside Ben, while Camille was sitting opposite him.

Ben and Camille seemed quite into each other from the beginning. Earlier during the day, the pair took a dive into the waters when some of the crew members went to the beach to serve their charter guest. Camille’s action didn’t go down well with Alissa, and then in the evening, the latter decided to flirt with Ben.

Towards the end of the evening, Ben confessed to the cameras that he was more interested in Camille. He even got a lap dance from her. Seeing that, Alissa walked away and mentioned that she didn’t need to woo anyone for attention.

Below Deck season 10 episode 2 recap

In the second episode of Below Deck season 10, the crew bid farewell to their first charter guest. They arrived in episode 1 and left in the latest episode after giving a tip of $24,000 to Captain Lee Rosbach.

Apart from Alissa and Camille's drama, Episode 2 also showed another couple in the making. Like Ben and Camille, bosun Ross McHarg and deckhand Katie Glaser were also seen flirting with each other.

Titled “Deadliest Snatch,” Below Deck season 10 episode 2’s official synopsis read:

“Conflict ensues in the interior department between Alissa and Camille while a romance heats up between Camille and Ben; Rachel is forced to pivot when her dinner entrée turns up rotten; the guests have a night of debaucherous fun.”

The episode further featured Captain Lee struggling with his nerve pain. In a confessional, he stated that it was getting difficult for him to even walk due to the severe pain in his legs. Only time will tell whether fans’ favorite captain will be able to continue leading the entire season.

Season 10 of Below Deck premiered last week with a whole bunch of new faces. The returning cast members were Captain Lee, chef Rachel Hargrove, and chief stew Fraser Olender. The newcomers include second stew Alissa Humber, third stew Hayley De Sola Pinto, deck/stew Camille Lamb, and bosun Ross McHarg and his deckhands Luis Antonio “Tony” Duarte, Katie Glaser, and Ben Willoughby.

Below Deck season 10 airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

