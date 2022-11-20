Who is Camille Lamb from Below Deck? Season 10 newbie was a contestant on American Idol 2021

The new season of Below Deck premieres on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

American Idol singer Camille Lamb will join Below Deck as deckhand and stew. She appeared on American Idol in 2021. She is now joining as a new crew member of the superyacht St.David.

This time too, the steering of St.David will be in the hands of Captain Lee Rosbach. Even Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender are returning to the Caribbean and leading the way on the motor yacht.

In the upcoming season, newbie Camille will be joined by new staff Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, and Ben Willoughby, and Bosun Ross McHarg.

Below Deck's Camille Lamb appeared on American Idol season 19

Before appearing on Below Deck, Stew Camille appeared on season 19 of American Idol in 2021. The singer and songwriter even received a Golden Ticket during the San Diego audition of the show. She was called to Hollywood where she performed a duet with Althea Grace.

After advancing to the Showstopper Round (Top 64), Camille sang Bad Company’s Feel Like Makin’ Love but could not make it to the Top 24.

After the elimination, the Mississippi native was feeling “lost,” so she “returned to her roots on the water.”

As per her Instagram bio, Camille is a “5th Gen Seafarer.” She comes from a family of merchant mariners. She's been sailing since she was nine years old. With only a sailing background, she began her yachting career in the Virgin Islands and worked in Los Angeles and Miami as well.

Despite the experience, she has difficulty working “both on deck and inside the yacht as a deck/stew” on Below Deck. According to her show's bio, she “loses motivation on board” due to her dual role. The trailer shows Camille getting into a feud with stew Alissa Humber when the latter tells her:

“Everybody, literally, is like, ‘We need somebody faster.’”

To which, Camille fires back:

“OK, then you f*cking do it.”

In the trailer of the reality series, Camille introduces herself as:

“I am a small-town Mississippi gal. I’m a really big personality. I love to twerk.”

The crew deals with an onboard fire on Below Deck

A shocking moment is teased in the season 10 preview of the show. The preview shows the crew dealing with an onboard fire. The crew runs in immediately to get things under control and prevent any serious accidents from occurring onboard. Talking about the fire incident, Captain Lee told E! News:

"There is no time on board that you have a fire and you shouldn't be concerned ever. "Google 'yacht fires' on YouTube and you'll see how fast it goes from zero to 100 miles an hour. You take every one seriously."

In addition to intense drama and danger, fans will also get to see wild guests on the show. And as per the Captain, season 10 will see one of the rowdiest groups of female BFFs looking forward to good times. He said:

"I joined them for dinner and let's say it was one of the most unique dinners that I've ever had in my 10 years on Below Deck, without a doubt. Definitely my most memorable."

Tune in on Bravo on Monday to watch the new season of Below Deck. The episodes can also be streamed the next day on Peacock.

