“What exactly has Jess done?” Fans ask after Fraser Olender complains about ‘Below Deck’ star

The latest episode of Below Deck Season 9 was more about complaining than working on superyacht My Sienna. One of the people who was backbiting was Fraser Olender, who was on a roll to complain about fellow member Jessica “Jess” Albert.

At the beginning of Below Deck episode 6, Heather Chase tells everyone that Jess is under the weather with her grandmother not keeping well. Jess was shown in the laundry room throughout the episode, and apparently, she loves doing laundry. So, clearly, she was doing her job.

However, her fellow stew Olender didn’t like the fact that he had to run around and work harder than Jess. Instead of giving her space and having a conversation, he went ahead and complained about her to chief stewardess Chase.

The latter was already unhappy with Jess’ not-active working situation, and Olender’s complaint added fuel to the fire. On top of that, Captain Lee praised Jess for doing a good job which irked Olender at a whole new level.

Fans call Fraser and Heather “mean girls”

Below Deck Episode 6 showed Chase talking about Jess and Rayna Lindsay behind their backs. Olender was obsessed with complaining about Jess to Chase, and the duo didn’t spare a moment together where they didn’t mention Jess’ name.

Fans didn’t like Olender’s behavior and asked him to be a team player. Here’s how they reacted:

Below Deck crew got best tip of this season

Below Deck Season 9 Episode 6 welcomed and entertained guests who came to celebrate the 75th birthday of a family member. The theme was the 80s, and thus, the entire crew donned the decade’s look as they brought a beautiful cake.

The guests were so impressed with My Sienna members’ service, especially food, that they left a good amount of tips. Apparently, it was the best one of this season.

As the episode came to its end, the crew went out to have dinner and a few drinks. Jake Foulger stole the show with his super drunk behavior that included skinny dipping and French kissing Olender.

The next morning, none of the two remembered their make-out session, but they seemed to regret the episode.

Meanwhile, Below Deck is all set to come up with a new episode next Monday, December 6, at 9.00 pm on Bravo.

