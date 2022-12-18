How is Captain Lee Rosbach doing now? Below deck alum Kate Chastain dishes on the Captain's recovery after season 10 exit

Former Chief Stew Kate Chastain has a health update about Captain Lee Rosbach.

Lee shocked the Below Deck season 10 cast members in episode 4 by announcing that he was leaving the charter due to his nerve issues, which were affecting his ability to walk. He confessed at the start of the season that he was still recovering from back surgery and revealed in the December 12 episode that he could not feel anything on the left side of his body.

The show was shot much earlier and on November 22, Lee Rosbach told his fans in a tweet that he was doing well. On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen's November 28 episode, he revealed that he was going to the gym regularly and was back on track in terms of his health.

Kate Chastain, a friend of Captain Lee Rosbach in real life, revealed in an interview with E! that she was delivering a birthday present to his wife when Lee decided to leave the show for the season.

The incident took place a year ago and Kate knew about his decision before the crew. She announced that Captain Lee is "healed" and is "feeling great." She added:

"I know that it was a very difficult decision for him to make because every captain goes down with the ship, and I'm sure that Captain Lee, for him to walk away from a boat, was so hard."

Kate also revealed that the Captain is not planning to retire anytime soon and that he "will go down with the Below Deck ship."

What did captain Lee Rosbach say to the cast while leaving Below Deck season 10?

Captain Lee Rosbach has been a member of the Below Deck cast since 2013 when the show premiered. While quitting season 10 of the show, Lee said that he was having a hard time with his mobility.

He added:

"And I've let you guys down, and for that I apologize. So I've made a decision to leave the boat."

The Captain hopped on the yacht hoping that his nerve issues would improve over time. However, his injury got worse. He was frustrated that there was “very little” he could do about the situation. Speaking about his responsibilities, Captain Lee Rosbach said:

"There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first because that's your primary responsibility."

This is not the first time a captain has left his boat. In season 9, Captain Sean Meagher left the show due to an injury and Captain Lee took over for him.

Captain Lee Rosbach might rejoin the cast next season, as hinted in a tweet, and will continue his work "as long as it’s fun."

Kate Chastain pregnant with her first child

Kate Chastain was the Chief Stewardess in the Below Deck franchise from seasons 2 to 7. On December 13, Kate announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with her first child. Her caption read:

"I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you."

She was also recently seen on Watch What Happens Live, where she announced that her baby’s due date was May 8, 2023. Kate mentioned that being the chief stew trained her to become a single mother. The identity of her child's father remains unknown.

