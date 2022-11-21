“I think retirement is overrated”: Below Deck Captain Lee Rosbach shuts down rumors of him retiring after season 10

Bravo's Below Deck season 10 is all set to premiere on the network on November 21, 2022, Monday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The series will feature the returning stars along with new cast members who joined the crew on the luxury yacht. Ahead of the premiere, Captain Lee Rosbach opened up about the rumors of him retiring after season 10 of the famed reality TV series.

When the teaser of the show was released, it hinted at the captain leaving the show. However, the rumors were soon dispelled, and the Below Deck star himself addressed them in an interview with TV Insider, saying:

"I don’t have any plans of retiring. I think retirement is overrated."

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Below Deck cruises through the Caribbean for its 10th season, led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee. Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, the crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons, are sure to excite even the most discerning guest."

The synopsis further says,

"Aboard the largest motor yacht in Below Deck history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197-foot vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems."

"I don’t have any plans of retiring": Captain Lee Rosbach from Below Deck opened up about rumors of him leaving the show

Captain Lee Rosbach, who has been in the yachting industry for over three decades, is returning for season 10 of the famed reality TV series after undergoing surgery for a nerve issue on his left side. The teaser had a lot of fans and viewers wondering if he was retiring from the show. However, it is clear that the Below Deck captain doesn't have any plans to do so anytime soon.

In an interview with TV Insider, he said,

"My mindset has always been that I can get it done no matter what. Give me the challenge, and I’ll get it done. I’ve been that way my whole life. For me, if I had to take a job I didn’t like, I didn’t stay there long at all."

He further added,

"I’ve always said that when it comes time for me to walk away it will come down to it not being fun or you guys not liking me or the show. Other than that, I have every intention of being there. I don’t have any plans of retiring. I think retirement is overrated."

Apart from the issue concerning his retirement, Captain Lee Rosbach also opened up about his thoughts on the crew of this season. He shared that day one of the shooting was comical because when the camera started to roll, everyone switched to their best behavior. The captain added that he called this phase the "honeymoon period."

Continuing, the Below Deck captain explained how even a 200ft boat would get small quickly with a large number of crew members on it. He added that the forthcoming season would be a great one:

"There are going to be a lot of wow moments where people are going to be like, 'I didn’t see that coming.' And, 'Did the captain really do that?'"

Below Deck season 10 will premiere on Bravo on November 21, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

