TikTok star and social media influencer Ali Spice passed away on Sunday, December 11. News of her demise was confirmed by her friends on December 12, 2022.

Her friend, Emily Hutch, took to social media to express their grief. She posted on Instagram:

Ali Spice, who was born in Georgia, was a TikTok star who went viral on the short-video-sharing platform after uploading dance and lip-sync videos. Her content generally featured her life working as a Hooters waitress and dancing videos with her colleagues.

She boasted a following of over 200,000 on TikTok and also had a steady following on Instagram and Twitch, where she regularly streamed.

It is rumored that she died in a car accident, although the reports haven't been confirmed.

"She was only 21 and full of light & positivity": Netizens react to Ali Spice's death

Internet users and fans of the TikTok star have been sharing their condolences and expressing their shock and confusion at the news of her death across all social media platforms.

Many expressed their sorrow and heartbreak, calling her an "inspiration" and "sweetest soul." The news indeed came as a shock as the influencer recently celebrated her 21st birthday. What added to the confusion among people was the lack of confirmed news about her death.

Here are some comments seen on Twitter:

spoiled aries❤️‍🔥 @PrincessJ16xoxo Ali spice on tiktok passed away due a drunk driver so sad she was only 21 and full of light & positivity so heartbreaking Ali spice on tiktok passed away due a drunk driver so sad she was only 21 and full of light & positivity so heartbreaking

𝔪𝔬𝔬𝔫𝔟𝔩𝔬𝔬𝔪𝔢𝔯 @moonbloomer her boyfriend is in critical condition and two other friends in the car also died. STOP DRIVING DRUNK ITS NOT FAIR ali spice from tik tok was killed by a drunk driver last night im devastatedher boyfriend is in critical condition and two other friends in the car also died. STOP DRIVING DRUNK ITS NOT FAIR ali spice from tik tok was killed by a drunk driver last night im devastated 😭 her boyfriend is in critical condition and two other friends in the car also died. STOP DRIVING DRUNK ITS NOT FAIR

Breanna Rose @woahitsbreannax Ali Spice passed away last night and I’m just so sad, she was one of my favorite TikTok gals and she was only 21 Ali Spice passed away last night and I’m just so sad, she was one of my favorite TikTok gals and she was only 21

britt 🦋 @xbrittanyyamber ali spice died and my heart is heavy, her career was just starting 🙁 ali spice died and my heart is heavy, her career was just starting 🙁

keels @FairclothKeeley Rest in peace to Ali spice 🥺 Rest in peace to Ali spice 🥺

Here are some comments seen on TikTok after the news spread:

Here are some comments seen on Instagram after the news spread:

Ali's friend Laine Farrell expressing her grief at the loss (Image via Instagram/ @lainefarrell)

What happened to Ali Spice?

Ali Spice celebrated her 21st birthday on November 17. She uploaded a video on her YouTube account celebrating the occasion just ten days ago.

Disclaimer: The video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

While there is no confirmed news out there about the exact cause of Ali's death, it is rumored that she died when a wrong-way driver (in a Toyota Tacoma) struck her car in Deland, Florida, on November 11, 2022.

The alleged report also states that two others along with Ali died in the crash that took place around 2.20 am. It was also reported that the Toyota crashed into two other vehicles before fleeing into the woods.

Florida authorities are still on the lookout for the Toyota Tacoma driver.

