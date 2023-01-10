“They are being extra”: Why are Below Deck fans slamming the guests on the yacht?

Bravo's popular reality TV series, Below Deck season 10 returned for an all-new episode on Monday. This week, the yacht boarded a new bunch of guests, who ended up being a tad too demanding for the viewers' liking.

Episode 7 of Below Deck, titled Eat Me in Seven Different Languages, featured a whole lot of drama. After Captain Sandy's final warning to Camille, she tried to turn things around. Viewers also got to know a little more about chef Rachel's background. Meanwhile, things went haywire as Camille and Alissa almost had a brawl in front of the guests.

While viewers enjoyed the drama, they were annoyed with the guests that arrived on the Below Deck yacht. While their behavior was overall off-putting, fans were really upset with them after they criticized Chef Rachel's food.

Nicole @lovenic03 These guests are detestable! No one has ever complained about Rachel's food. They are being extra with the paper napkin performance. #BelowDeck These guests are detestable! No one has ever complained about Rachel's food. They are being extra with the paper napkin performance. #BelowDeck

It got to a point where one of the guests asked Fraser for a paper napkin to spit out her chorizo. But chef Rachel took the criticism positively.

Fans witnessed the guests slam chef Rachel's food and took to social media to share their opinions.

"Zero taste buds": Below Deck fans criticize guests for their behavior

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that the guests were being snobby and detestable. A few others added that although they hadn't tasted chef Rachel's food, they were certain it was good. Many also shared that no other guest had previously criticized her cooking skills.

MasumiFire @MasumiSato9 Whatever Rachel makes, I would love it and I’m a picky eater. Everything she cooks looks good! #belowdeck #belowdeck med Whatever Rachel makes, I would love it and I’m a picky eater. Everything she cooks looks good! #belowdeck #belowdeckmed

AB @AngelBeeBrooks I’m sorry actually no one has complained about chef Rachel’s food and it always looks delicious! #belowdeck I’m sorry actually no one has complained about chef Rachel’s food and it always looks delicious! #belowdeck

Shella @shellabella75 Oh hell no. No one tells Chef Rachel her food is bland! She has never had like one complaint ever! I hate these people! #belowdeck Oh hell no. No one tells Chef Rachel her food is bland! She has never had like one complaint ever! I hate these people! #belowdeck

Just Judy @MrMidh It has to be these guests. Rachel knocks it out of the park for every cruise. I bet it’s all the smoking. They have zero taste buds. #BelowDeck It has to be these guests. Rachel knocks it out of the park for every cruise. I bet it’s all the smoking. They have zero taste buds. #BelowDeck.

casey @therea1mcc0y I’ve NEVER seen anyone complain about Rachel’s food - I don’t think it’s her food, I think it’s just these annoying guests 🙄 #BelowDeck I’ve NEVER seen anyone complain about Rachel’s food - I don’t think it’s her food, I think it’s just these annoying guests 🙄 #BelowDeck

Reality Shizzzz @realityshizz Omg this guest is making my stomach hurt with all her hate against Rachel’s food #BelowDeck Omg this guest is making my stomach hurt with all her hate against Rachel’s food #BelowDeck https://t.co/TNAi3MhDht

Kenyatta Davenport @JustMeK_D We know Rachel is an amazing chef even if we’ve never had her food!!! These guests can kick rocks #BelowDeck We know Rachel is an amazing chef even if we’ve never had her food!!! These guests can kick rocks #BelowDeck

The DisCountess @Discountess_ In 3 seasons of Rachel has chef has ANYONE EVER disliked her food before this lady??? #BelowDeck In 3 seasons of Rachel has chef has ANYONE EVER disliked her food before this lady??? #BelowDeck

What happened on Below Deck season 10 episode 7?

The primary guests had a whole list of preferences prior to their arrival on the yacht. One among them claimed that they were cigar aficionados. Fraser, who had some knowledge about Cuban cigars, decided to get some for the guests.

However, everyone was shocked when the guests started smoking the cigars backwards. Ben who is a deckhand, noticed it and said:

"They're all smoking their cigars backwards."

During her confessional, Alissa added:

"It is so funny f**king funny to see these guests smoking their d**k-like cigars backwards, b*lls deep in their mouth. I love it."

That's not all, when chef Rachel served them the food, they weren't best pleased. But Rachel handled the criticism well. Apart from one person who spit out the chorizo, everyone else seemed to be fine with the food eventually.

Towards the end of the episode, Hayley gave Camille an ironing task, but the Below Deck stewardess refused, and this led to an argument. Instead of figuring out a way to end the chaos, Alissa seemed to escalate it. She also threatened Camille that she would tell Captain Sandy about it.

Meanwhile, Fraser and Captain Sandy found Camille to be improving a bit. But what Camille and Alissa did not know was that the guests could overhear them arguing. Apart from that, even Captain Sandy heard them yelling and was shocked at their behavior.

Below Deck airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

