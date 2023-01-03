“She cracks me up”: Below Deck fans adore chef Rachel, claim she’s funny

Bravo's famed reality TV show, Below Deck season 10 premiered with a brand new episode on Monday night, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT.

This week, the popular show featured a lot of drama, most of it coming from Camille and her lack of interest in working. Apart from that, Below Deck season 10, episode 6 also had some light-hearted and fun moments thanks to chef Rachel.

In the latest episode, chef Rachel prepared an Indian dinner for the guests and revealed that she studied in the country for a long time and loved the cuisine. The guests enjoyed the meal, with one of them adding that they had a "religious awakening" after eating the food.

Besides the praise that chef Rachel received, fans also loved watching her confessional because she was funny.

🎄☠️Empress Herstory☠️🎄 @EmpressHerstory

#belowdeck Rachel is in rare (and fantastic) form this season. She cracks me up. Rachel is in rare (and fantastic) form this season. She cracks me up.#belowdeck

Chef Rachel impresses fans with her sense of humor in Below Deck, season 10 episode 6

Taking to Twitter, fans deemed Rachel to be a "bomb chef" and said that she was their favorite. Some also erupted in laughter after seeing her apply lipgloss in a carefree manner during her confessional. Some also said that they wanted to "hang out" with her.

Teri Edelson @teriedelson #BelowDeck I am going to miss Rachel! She’s a bomb chef and funny! #BelowDeck I am going to miss Rachel! She’s a bomb chef and funny!

T. Hamilton @TeaWHam @HargroveRachel is by far one of my all-time favorite chef/cast members on any of #BelowDeck franchises. I love so many others, but Chef Rachel is someone so special and awesome to me. @HargroveRachel is by far one of my all-time favorite chef/cast members on any of #BelowDeck franchises. I love so many others, but Chef Rachel is someone so special and awesome to me. https://t.co/Qdo3EpE4og

nichole @mmm_cereal #BelowDeck I’ve never related to Rachel more I’ve never related to Rachel more 😂😂 #BelowDeck

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on Below Deck season 10, episode 6

The official synopsis for episode 6 of Below Deck, season 10 read:

"Captain Sandy plays referee in Alissa and Camille's mounting tension; Camille complains to Captain Sandy about being pulled in too many directions; Fraser confronts Camille about going over his head; Ross's flirtatious behaviour leaves Katie upset."

After receiving compliments for her cooking, chef Rachel revealed that she didn't "do compliments well." During her confessional, she shared:

"I don't do compliments very well. I'm uncomfortable with others. I have intimacy issues and quite frankly, I have no idea where I'm going with the rest of my life. And I hate myself and I'm trying to prove myself to my mother, just for her to say good job, next."

Apart from this, a lot of drama revolved around Camille finding excuses to avoid work, prompting Captain Sandy to give her one last warning. Before their next charter, Captain Sandy told Camille that she was being given one last chance to prove herself, adding that if there was one more complaint from anyone regarding her behavior or work, she would be removed from the yacht.

Captain Sandy then called Frazer and revealed what she had told Camille. Frazer shared that he was glad that the captain did what she did. He further said that he would be happy even without Camille.

However, Camille didn't like what she heard from the captain and broke down. She kept yelling and crying about how she had just one chance and didn't know what to do. To find out if Camille sticks around in the show, viewers will have to wait till next week when the series returns.

Below Deck airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

