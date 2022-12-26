Why is Below Deck season 10 episode 6 not airing this Monday? New release date and more

Below Deck season 10 won't be airing a fresh episode this week on Monday, December 26, 2022. The hit Bravo series will go on a brief break for Christmas and New Year and will return with a brand new episode on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on the television network. The cast members will be seen adjusting to a brand new Captain and managing their charter duties while also indulging in some conflicts and keeping viewers hooked to their screens.

In last week's episode, Captain Lee Rosbach exited the show after his battle with a nerve injury in his left leg got worse. After an emotional farewell, new Captain Sandy Yawn was given the baton to head the team until the former Captain's return. Captain Sandy Yawn was previously seen on Below Deck Mediterranean.

What to expect from Below Deck season 10 episode 6?

The upcoming episode of Below Deck will have the cast members manage their charter tasks dutifully. They will also be coordinating with their team members and having difficulty finding footing with some of them, leading to many conflicts and confrontations over the course of the episode. While some crew members will get involved in messy dynamics, others will struggle to manage work duties.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled There's No Crying in Yatching, Part 2, reads:

"Captain Sandy plays referee in Alissa and Camille's mounting tension; Camille complains to Captain Sandy about being pulled in too many directions; Fraser confronts Camille about going over his head; Ross's flirtatious behaviour leaves Katie upset."

After Captain Lee's emotional exit from the show, the charter crew will continue to manage their guests, but they fall into a lot of issues. This week, tensions between Alissa and Camille will fall on Captain Sandy's ears, who will be seen mediating their conflict. Viewers will have to tune in to see if the captain's interference will solve the issue between the two women.

Camille will be confronted by Captain Sandy after the cast kept complaining about her not completing her duties or being handed over more work. As per this week's preview clip, the pressure is seen making the Below Deck star emotional.

The deck stew raises concerns with Chief Stew Fraser about being "pulled in all directions" with Alissa not doing any work. However, she is seen receiving criticism from the latter as he feels that a charter does require this amount of work. Fraser is also seen getting frustrated with Camille and asking if she is "mental."

In another clip, chef Rachel asks Camille to take over a duty, but the latter mentions that she was given a 30-minute break by Captain Sandy. However, the captain asks the stew not to "throw her under the bus," which evokes an emotional response from Camille on Below Deck.

Meanwhile, Katie is seen struggling to navigate her feelings towards Bosun Ross. The duo formed a connection over the past couple of episodes. However, as per the preview clip, he is seen getting cozy with Camille in the bathroom with the deckhand present beside her. Following this, Katie leaves the scene frustrated and emotional at Ross' behavior.

Bravo's Below Deck season 10 has given viewers a lot of drama in this installment. As the season progresses, the crew will be seen getting into more issues and conflicts as they try to manage the charter. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them.

