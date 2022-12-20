"I would walk on board by myself unassisted": Captain Lee Rosbach will soon return to Below Deck season 10

Below Deck Captain Lee Rosbach had to unexpectedly leave season 10 because of a nerve injury and bid an emotional farewell to his beloved crew on this week's episode. He was then replaced by Captain Sandy Yawn, who was previously seen on Below Deck Mediterranean. Viewers were distraught at their favorite captain leaving the show.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Captain Lee Rosbach revealed that he would soon be making his return and joining the crew for their charter. The nerve damage to his left leg might have gotten the best of him then, but he confessed to beating it and going back to where he belongs, stating:

"I made a promise to the crew before I left that I would be back before they were done, before the season was over, and I would walk on board by myself unassisted. I'm happy to say that I was able to fulfill the promise....That was a very proud moment for me. I wanted to be able to finish what I started."

Below Deck Captain Lee Rosbach recalls leaving the crew

In the past few episodes of Below Deck, viewers stood witness to the grueling pain and difficulty Captain Lee Rosbach faced with his left leg. He used crutches to walk, had to do his best to move from the main deck to his room, and also faced issues navigating the boat and managing his crew. On tonight's episode, the captain revealed that he had lost all feeling on the left side of the body.

Soon after gathering the rest of the crew, Captain Lee announced that he would be leaving the boat and the show to get himself treated, stating:

"My mind's there, my heart's there, my body just won't cooperate. I finally gave myself a plane ticket home, but it's round trip. I'm going to go back to the States, get this straightened out and as soon as I do I'll be on the first plane back here and tell whoever's on board to get the f*** off my boat."

After bidding an emotional farewell to the cast members, he promised viewers that he would make a complete recovery and return to manage the boat and the crew. Recalling his experience leaving the show, the Below Deck captain said:

"That's something I've never done in my life. I've never quit. I've never had to say I quit. And it was really, really hard to admit, especially to myself, that there's something out there that kicked my ass. That was a hard pill to swallow."

The staff, led by Bosun Ross McHarg, chief steward Fraser Olender and chef Rachel Hargrove, were in tears after hearing the news. After giving him a hug, viewers saw the chef break down in tears, and Fraser expressing his gratitude to the captain in his cabin.

In the interview with the publication, Captain Lee revealed that he was extremely touched by the gesture and that the emotion was "palpable." He stated that there were "raw emotions on both sides of the fence." The Below Deck star continued:

"I was close to tears because it just means that much to me. And to be able to instill that in other people, that same sort of caring and see it take place, it's like, 'Yeah, I've done good.' To have to walk away from that was just harsh."

The captain, however, also gave insight into his recovery process. He stated that extensive physical therapy and working on his muscles helped him get back on the boat. He also had a massage therapist and clinician come to the house as part of his treatment.

The Below Deck captain also mentioned that he used to feel discouraged because recovery took time and "individuals are used to instant gratification." He felt frustrated as he wanted to recover by "leaps and bounds," but there were just "baby steps" being taken. Captain Lee, however, was glad to be able to come to the other side with the support of his wife, Mary Anne, and the fans.

The captain felt overwhelmed with the support of the fans. He said:

"I don't consider myself a celebrity or a reality TV star. I'm just a captain that does this job, happens to get filmed while I'm doing it. And then when something like that happens and you see the reaction to the fans, you realize the responsibility you have and how many people's lives you actually touch in a great way. So it's humbling to say the least."

Season 10 of Below Deck saw former favorite cast members Captain Lee Rosbach, Chief Stew Fraser Olender, and Chef Rachel Hargrove return to the Caribbean.

They were joined by newcomers Deck/Stew Camille Lamb, Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, Ben Willoughby, Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto, and Alissa Humber. Captain Sandy Yawn replaced the former captain following his health condition.

