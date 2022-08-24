“Get Well Soon”: TWICE’s fans wish for Jihyo’s speedy recovery as the idol gets diagnosed with COVID 19

TWICE's Jihyo concept photo (Image via JYP Entertainment)

COVID 19 cases are rapidly increasing in South Korea and the latest idol to be a victim of this is TWICE's Jihyo. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, JYP Entertainment shared details about TWICE Jihyo’s health in an official statement.

They informed that TWICE’s leader has tested positive for COVID 19 through a rapid antigen test on August 24. JYP Entertainment stated that Jihyo's health is its top priority. The company apologized to the group's fans and concerned parties for the inconvenience.

As soon as the news was out, “Get Well Soon” messages flooded social media as ONCEs posted sweet messages to their beloved leader.

Jihyo is currently quarantined and recuperating in accordance with health officials' recommendations. So far, no information about the other members' test results has been revealed.

TWICE's Jihyo to miss promotions for upcoming comeback BETWEEN 1&2

While most fans are concerned about TWICE Jihyo's health, others are wondering how her COVID 19 diagnosis will affect the promotion of her upcoming album, as the talented girl-group will release their 11th mini album BETWEEN 1&2 two days later on August 26 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

TWICE Jihyo's fans have requested that JYP Entertainment extend the promotions for Talk That Talk after hearing the news.

Some fans wrote affectionately that they hope their beloved “ZyoZyo” gets better soon. For those unversed, “ZyoZyo” is TWICE Jihyo’s nickname.

Fans were reminded of the time Jihyo ran to hug her band member Sana after her quarantine was lifted, and they hope members will do the same.

TTT is really my name | TALK THAT TALK 🔥🔥🔥 @StuckOnTwice247 I can’t do this anymore



“I’ll run to you as if I always did” reminds me of the time Jihyo ran to Sana immediately after her quarantine endedI can’t do this anymore “I’ll run to you as if I always did” reminds me of the time Jihyo ran to Sana immediately after her quarantine ended 😭😭😭 I can’t do this anymorehttps://t.co/YmRggi5Azf

Soon after JYP Entertainment’s statement, TWICE's leader also posted a heartfelt message to ONCEs on Bubble. She apologized for causing fans’ inconvenience and said she should have been more careful given the COVID cases.

TWICE's leader asked fans to cheer for the remaining members and revealed that she would do the same. She hopes that the group's 11th mini-album BETWEEN 1&2 fills fans' hearts with insurmountable joy and happiness, and that once she recovers, she will run to fans as she always has.

jihyo loops @jihyoIoops if you have jihyo's bubble, please wish her quick recovery and send her sweet messages 🫶 she was so excited for this comeback and to perform in front of onces, she really shouldn't feel bad about this. let's show her lots of love if you have jihyo's bubble, please wish her quick recovery and send her sweet messages 🫶 she was so excited for this comeback and to perform in front of onces, she really shouldn't feel bad about this. let's show her lots of love ❤️ https://t.co/RI8YwEI4QA

About the upcoming album BETWEEN 1&2

On August 16, TWICE released the first set of concept photos for their upcoming album BETWEEN 1&2. With her short blue-streaked hair and bold red lips, TWICE's leader looks stunning. She appears ethereal in her close-up.

JYP also released an opening trailer in which TWICE's leader and other members of the group transform into femme fatales, each looking as stunning as ever.

The talented singers continued to release more concept photos and announced that they are ready to “Talk that Talk with you” and announced pre-save and pre-order for BETWEEN 1&2. After releasing the full version of the album preview, they released the Talk the Talk LOVE version.

After a series of promotional materials, TWICE dropped the Talk That Talk MV teaser for their fans.

TWICE will return to the stage following the release of their album on Friday, August 26th, and will appear on MTV's Fresh Out Live the same day.

Lee Woo-min, a well-known composer who has previously collaborated with TWICE on some of their most popular songs, including KNOCK KNOCK and their recent English debut, The Feels, will work with the group on Talk That Talk.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal