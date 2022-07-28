Fans react as Kim Se-jeong reveals that TWICE’s Jihyo and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo are her “Level 1 friends”

Business Proposal actress Kim Se-jeong has revealed that TWICE’s Jihyo and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo are two of her closest friends in the industry. Surprised? Well, so are we.

On the July 26 broadcast of SBS' Dolsing Fourmen, where Kim Se-jeong was promoting her upcoming drama Today’s Webtoon alongside co-stars Nam Yoon-su and Choi Daniel, she made a rather interesting revelation regarding her friend circle.

She revealed that people often mistake her for an outgoing person with a lot of friends due to her bright and bubbly image. However, in reality, she is a quiet and reserved person. She further revealed that she divides her acquaintances into five categories of closeness. Among them, TWICE’s Jihyo and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo are her “Level 1 friends.”

“Level 1 would be TWICE's Jihyo or ASTRO's Eun Woo. They are my closest friends."

Social media erupts after Kim Se-jeong's revelation about TWICE’s Jihyo and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo

While fans were already aware that Kim Se-jeong and TWICE’s Jihyo are besties, they were surprised to find out that ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is one of her closest friends as well.

The idol-turned-actor’s disclosure led to numerous reactions on social media.

ً @kdramawrId kim sejeong and cha eun woo besties 🥺 kim sejeong and cha eun woo besties 🥺💛 https://t.co/Qzuu8PdLh7

Fans pointed out that Kim Se-jeong and Cha Eun-woo filmed a fun and summery ad for Lotte Waterpark years ago and theorized that they must have kept in touch with each other. Cha Eun-woo even sent a coffee truck to support her 2020 K-drama, The Uncanny Counter.

jem @kdramateacups



my two faves are besties! A WIN FOR ME cha eun woo sent a coffee truck to the set of #TheUncannyCounter to support kim sejeong. one of the banner reads, "please take good care of sejeong noona" 🤧 he's so thoughtful and sweet plsmy two faves are besties! A WIN FOR ME cha eun woo sent a coffee truck to the set of #TheUncannyCounter to support kim sejeong. one of the banner reads, "please take good care of sejeong noona" 🤧 he's so thoughtful and sweet plsmy two faves are besties! A WIN FOR ME https://t.co/w2bMX7OLRi

K-drama fans are manifesting a series with the two of them as leads so they can see more of this best-friend duo.

🥀PJ🥀 @izechichi143 A drama for them! I freaking ship Cha Eun Woo and SeJeongA drama for them! I freaking ship Cha Eun Woo and SeJeong😭😭😭 A drama for them!🙏 https://t.co/Z5OWIBs7qP

As for TWICE’s Jihyo, the girls became friends many moons ago while hanging out backstage. TWICE’s Jihyo asked Kim for her number and they have been thick as thieves since then, even taking trips together.

jihyoֶָ֢֪ @DailyJlHYO jihyo and sejeong, two pretty best friends jihyo and sejeong, two pretty best friends https://t.co/RVounAkXSo

Anvi🦄🌱| ia coz of exams @syk_hyo I'm glad Jihyo and Sejeong have someone they can rely on when things get tough or bumpy. I strive to have a friendship as pure as theirs🥲 I'm glad Jihyo and Sejeong have someone they can rely on when things get tough or bumpy. I strive to have a friendship as pure as theirs🥲❤️ https://t.co/IX7cWlyjLS

sun @skysejeong remember when we just have this one photo of sejeong and jihyo friendship, even when jihyo on on&off with sejeong they're not take another selca 🤣

now we get their vlog for free 🤣 (sehyo you've come so far) remember when we just have this one photo of sejeong and jihyo friendship, even when jihyo on on&off with sejeong they're not take another selca 🤣now we get their vlog for free 🤣 (sehyo you've come so far) https://t.co/X9EiswtcuA

Netizens express shock over Kim Se-jeong choosing TWICE’s Jihyo and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo over her former IOI and Gugudan members

ん @clean_nhy



#KimSejeong Sejeong ranked both Jihyo and Eunwoo 1st on her level of acquaintance which mean "very close " the 2nd are her members both IOI and Gugudan which means "just close enough" while both Yoonsu and Daniel rank 3rd which mean "knew each other." Sejeong ranked both Jihyo and Eunwoo 1st on her level of acquaintance which mean "very close " the 2nd are her members both IOI and Gugudan which means "just close enough" while both Yoonsu and Daniel rank 3rd which mean "knew each other."#KimSejeong https://t.co/QHvamMdozs

While Sesangs (Kim Se-jeong’s fandom), ONCEs (TWICE’s fandom), and AROHAs (ASTRO’s fandom) were happy to learn that Jihyo and Cha Eun-woo are Kim's best friends, a few were still shocked that the Business Proposal star’s former bandmates ranked second on her list.

For those unversed, Kim Se-jeong finished second on Mnet's girl group survival show Produce 101, becoming a member of the project girl group I.O.I. She later debuted as a member of her agency Jellyfish Entertainment's girl group, Gugudan. Post the disbandment of Gugudan, she has been mainly active as a solo artist and actress.

Netizens have struck up a heated argument about whether or not her recent comments about ranking her friends were honest or careless.

Maf 🦋 마프 @schonheit1385 Sejeong and Eunwoo' rel is actually like 'low maintenance frienship' - worked together in a CF and photoshoot, as MCs, exchange coffee trucks, introduce common friends like Gayoung, post selcas and stories in IG to support one another. So yeah, literally, they're friends. Sejeong and Eunwoo' rel is actually like 'low maintenance frienship' - worked together in a CF and photoshoot, as MCs, exchange coffee trucks, introduce common friends like Gayoung, post selcas and stories in IG to support one another. So yeah, literally, they're friends. 😁 https://t.co/e6lQVjHCQc

Kim Se-jeong revealed while promoting Today’s Webtoon that she has developed a five-tier system to categorize her friends and acquaintances. At the very top are her best friends, TWICE’s Jihyo and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, but the second level also contains people she is close to.

The third level is reserved for those she recognizes and greets whenever she sees them. Her Today’s Webtoon co-stars, Nam Yoon-su and Choi Daniel, feature in this category. Next are the people she has heard of but doesn’t say hello to. Finally, the fifth level is reserved for strangers.

𝙲𝙷𝙰 @se____lene Omo Jihyo commented on Sejeong's IG post!



jihyo: you're pretty, I miss you(papago) Omo Jihyo commented on Sejeong's IG post!jihyo: you're pretty, I miss you(papago) https://t.co/nhImVvyzv5

Kim Se-jeong ranked her former I.O.I and Gugudan bandmates in the second category.

"Level 2 friends would be my members that I promoted with, like Gugudan and IOI.”

While some netizens felt that the Plant singer’s comments were "relatable," others felt that she was being “careless" for "publicly ranking her friends."

Ade @cheesiestbear @gtfoho3s @pannchoa Not just opposite gender, if you read they’re just mad in general why she took names and how ranking people you’re close to isn’t nice 🙄. Some also felt bad how are group members are number 2 smh @gtfoho3s @pannchoa Not just opposite gender, if you read they’re just mad in general why she took names and how ranking people you’re close to isn’t nice 🙄. Some also felt bad how are group members are number 2 smh

• @111210______ ️competition soul is still too deep even until several years have passed. she has to move on @pannchoa even lee sangmin said, "Are you going to be fine saying all this?". her️competition soul is still too deep even until several years have passed. she has to move on @pannchoa even lee sangmin said, "Are you going to be fine saying all this?". her 🔺️competition soul is still too deep even until several years have passed. she has to move on

However, many fans are defending Kim Se-jeong by stating that it is her personal choice to be friends with whoever she wants and nobody should take offence from her statement.

Sunghoon. @sunghoenn @pannchoa Sejeong and both her groups are close but they don't meet frequently that's why Sejeong ranked them 2 because as she said if she doesn't meet them for a while she feels like they're not that close and need to work on being close again @pannchoa Sejeong and both her groups are close but they don't meet frequently that's why Sejeong ranked them 2 because as she said if she doesn't meet them for a while she feels like they're not that close and need to work on being close again

푱 @startupsz @pannchoa Dont see any issues, she rarely meet her past members, but frequently meet her closest friend like jihyo. She's just using pyramid number as an analogy, it's not like she goes around saying hey you are my '3rd place friend' on their face everytime they meet @pannchoa Dont see any issues, she rarely meet her past members, but frequently meet her closest friend like jihyo. She's just using pyramid number as an analogy, it's not like she goes around saying hey you are my '3rd place friend' on their face everytime they meet

Shinchu @delenacious1 @pannchoa Why would you even put her in this position and cornering her to rank them. I think there are tons of other ways to make variety shows just not like this. @pannchoa Why would you even put her in this position and cornering her to rank them. I think there are tons of other ways to make variety shows just not like this.

In fact, the Business Proposal star herself was unfazed by and coolly responded that her friends already know this about her.

"It's fine. My friends already know this about me. And if I haven't seen them in about 3 months, then we need to become reacquainted (laughter)."

What is Today's Webtoon about?

ん @clean_nhy



#KimSejeong whipped choi daniel towards to sejeong. whipped choi daniel towards to sejeong.#KimSejeong https://t.co/hQR54xjJaH

Today’s Webtoon is Kim's new venture, alongside Nam Yoon-su and Choi Daniel.

The talented singer stars as On Ma-eum, a former judo athlete who is forced to abandon her precious dream of being a national-level athlete after suffering a life-threatening injury. However, she doesn’t lose heart and decides to give her second dream of being a webtoon artist a chance. She joins Neon Webtoon’s editorial team and works sincerely to pursue her goals and mature into a good editor.

Today’s Webtoon is the official Korean remake of the 2016 Japanese drama Sleeeper Hit.

Today’s Webtoon premieres on July 29, 2022, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far