Watch: Kim Se-jeong finds herself “falling” into enchanting world of webtoons in second teaser video for Today’s Webtoon

Kim Se-jeong is all set to enchant audiences as On Ma-eum in the upcoming drama Today’s Webtoon. It is the official Korean remake of Sleepeeer Hit!, a 2016 Japanese drama.

The SBS drama production has finally unveiled its first full-length and second overall teaser video. An extension of the first brief teaser video, the full-length teaser shows Kim Se-jeong being enchanted by the magical world of webtoons as she finds herself falling deeper and deeper into this mesmerizing rabbit hole. Spellbound by the many different webtoon titles and her favorite characters coming to life in front of her, she watches amazing stories unfold on her computer screen.

The talented athlete-turned-artist cannot look away as she falls (literally and figuratively) into the enchanting world of webtoons.

You can watch the teaser video below:

Kim Se-jeong's On Ma-eum joins formidable team of webtoon editors in Today’s Webtoon

Today’s Webtoon revolves around athlete-turned-rookie employee On Ma-eum, who joins Neon Webtoon’s editorial department to give wings to her new dreams, after her hopes of becoming a judo athlete are shattered. Despite being new, she works hard to mature into a true editor in South Korea’s competitive webtoon industry. Belonging to a team of formidable webtoon editors, she wants to perform her best.

SBS drama has also released new stills giving a sneak-peek into Neon Webtoon’s editorial department.

Park Ho-san plays Jang Man-chul, who passionately loves Manhwas (Korean webtoons), and Seok Ji-hyung, played by Choi Daniel, is On Ma-eum’s mentor. Nam Yoon Su’s character Goo Joon Young enters the company alongside On Ma Eum, hoping to impress everyone at Neon Webtoon, but things take a turn when he is assigned to the editorial department.

Yang Hyun-min portrays the role of editor Kwon Young-bae who is extremely driven and result-oriented. Kang Rae-yeon will take on the role of the ace of the editing department, Ki Yoo-mi. Finally, Ahn Tae-hwan has been roped in to play the character of Choi Do-hee who is always buzzing with new ideas.

It will be interesting to see how On Ma-eum (Kim Se-jeong) finds her place in the dynamic and competitive world of webtoons. She will aid her team members and also try to resolve unexpected problems.

The drama will also highlight the struggles faced by writers despite the support they receive from the editorial team. From dealing with writer’s block to not knowing how to handle sudden fame when their webtoon becomes a hit, writers have quite a few problems to navigate.

Kim Kab-soo plays Manhwa legend Baek Eo-jin, Im Chul-soo portrays the role of Neon’s representative author Na Kang Nam, while Kim Do-hoon takes on the role of Shin Dae-ryoon, an anticipated rookie writer.

Highlight’s Son Dongwoon will play the role of celebrity author Oh Yoon and Ha Yul-ri will take on the role of popular star writer Ppommeu. Jang Sung-yoon will portray Lee Woo-jin who will be participating in Neon Webtoon’s camp. Finally Jeon Hye-yeon will act as the amateur author Goo Seul-ah who is constantly worrying about his job.

The production team revealed their thoughts on working with such a talented ensemble cast featuring Kim Se-jeong, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Daniel, and more.

“Today’s Webtoon’ deals with the story behind the webtoon projects we’ve enjoyed and the story of the people who worked hard to produce those works. With this, we plan on vividly conveying the reality of the webtoon industry for the first time in K-drama. We are putting effort into the realism so that viewers can get a sneak peek of the industry stories they were curious about through ‘Today’s Webtoon.”

Today’s Webtoon starring Kim Se-jeong and Nam Yoon-su in lead roles will premiere on SBS Drama on July 29 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) as a Friday-Saturday drama, following the conclusion of Why Her?, starring Seo Hyun-jin and Hwang In-yeop.

