Watch: Kim Se-jeong shows off her sunshine personality in the teaser making video for Today’s Webtoon

SBS released a short video showing Kim Se-jeong and Nam Yoon-su in their upcoming show. On July 7, SBS released a making-of video showing a brief snippet of what we can expect from the K-drama, Today's Webtoon. The video shows On Ma-eum's (Kim Se-jeong) playful dynamics with Goo Joon-yeong (Nam Yoon-su). On Ma-eum is a former athlete, so she is strong, tough, and agile.

We also meet Goo Joon-yeong, On Ma-eum’s colleague who is trying his best to adjust in the webtoon editorial department but isn’t enjoying himself. He is surprised by On Ma-eum’s cheeriness and happy-go-lucky nature, which contradicts his own.

Kim Se-jeong’s cheerful disposition brings a smile to everyone’s faces. Viewers can anticipate her chemistry with Nam Yoon-su and Choi Daniel.

You can watch the video below:

Kim Se-jeong is mesmerised by the world of webtoons in new teaser for the drama

On July 6, SBS released a short teaser video for Today’s Webtoon through Kim Se-jeong’s eyes. In the brief video, we see On Ma-eum being mesmerized by the world of webtoons, as the characters come to life.

Towards the end, she flashes her “million dollar smile” at the camera as the title of the drama flashes on screen.

Today’s Webtoon is a Korean remake of the popular 2016 Japanese drama Sleepeeer Hit!

The story revolves around On Ma-eum, a former judo athlete who joins Neon Webtoon’s editorial department as a new employee. The new environment initially overwhelmed her, but with her hard work and perseverance, she blossomed into a true editor amidst South Korea’s competitive webtoon industry.

In the new still shared above, Kim Se-jeong is dressed in a simple black suit conveying the image of a young adult first stepping into the workforce. She looked adorable in a haircut and sweet smile.

The production team revealed:

“Kim Sejeong, who perfectly prepared her mindset and styling before filming began in order to become On Ma Eum, is leveling up her character day by day. It feels like we are witnessing the theme of ‘growth’ right before our eyes while we are filming. We will capture this energetic set atmosphere on screen to showcase it to the viewers. Please anticipate it.”

The cast includes bonafide actors like - Nam Yoon-su, who has been recruited to play the new joinee Goo Jun-yeong.

The cast also includes editor-in-chief Jang Man-cheol (Park Ho-san), deputy editor Seok Ji-hyung (Choi Daniel),On Ma-eum’s mentor, lead editorialist number 3 editor Kwon Young-bae (Yang Hyun-min), editorial ace Ki Yu-mi (Kang Rae-yeon) and Choi Doo-hee (Ahn Tae Hwan).

Today’s Webtoon is directed by Jo Su-won of I Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio, and Thirty but Seventeen fame. It will occupy the Friday-Saturday slot of SBS dramas and will begin airing on July 29 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST), following the conclusion of Why Her?

