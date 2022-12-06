Below Deck season 10 aired a brand new episode on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members managing their second charter and diligently reporting on their duties while also managing relationships, family issues and more throughout the episode and engaging in some well-needed drama to keep viewers hooked.

On this week's episode of Below Deck, Alissa got into several arguments with Camille over the latter's lack of responsibility for her duties. From arranging drinks, to getting the cooler, Camille faced the second stew's wrath as she wasn't doing the jobs that she was assigned to do. Fans slammed Camille for her behavior and constant complaining. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the Below Deck episode, titled The Muff-Truff Experience, reads:

"An essential missing ingredient sets up Rachel's multi-course dinner for disaster; Fraser realises he needs a different approach to his management style after witnessing an embarrassing spat between his interior team."

Alissa slams Camille for her behavior on Below Deck

On tonight's episode of Below Deck, the cast members had to manage their second charter, which featured female doctors as guests. Chief Stew Fraser sat with fellow stews Alissa, Camille and Hayley to discuss how they shall move forward after the first charter together. He applauded them for bringing it together even after having issues and hoped to do the same the second time as well.

However, Fraser's hopes fell to deaf ears as Alissa and Camille continued to argue throughout the course of the episode. While they were getting ready to meet the guests and transition into their whites, Alissa offered to iron her clothes herself even though Camille was the one assigned. Soon, the latter asked the chief stew for a cigarette break and left.

Alissa revealed that she took it upon herself to do the job as she thought Camille had other things to look after, but was frustrated when the latter took a break instead of taking on the responsibility assigned to her. In a confessional, the Below Deck star said:

"Fraser needs to stop being so lenient with Camille. It's kind of getting on my nerves right now. It's backfiring on the team and it's making me feel like s**t. How can you feel comfortable putting the job that was assigned to you on somebody else to go take a cigarette?"

Later on in the episode, Camille asked Alissa to deliver a few skinny margaritas to the charter guests as she again took a break by laying down. As the episode continued, the two were seen getting into more arguments. Camille felt that there was no regard for the amount of work she was putting in.

In a confessional, the Below Deck stew said:

"Being a deck stew, everyone sees me as not doing enough yet I'm doing twice the things. I feel like the runt in the pack. I feel like the little baby that can't get to the n****e."

While the guests were enjoying the night in a hot tub, Alissa was guiding Camille on how to keep the fridge stocked. However, the latter didn't feel too comfortable with it and said:

"If you have so much time to walk around and do these checks, maybe you could grab it."

Alissa then stated that the Deck stew wasn't doing her job and also didn't want to be guided and corrected, which she felt was "childish." By the end of the episode, as the guests were on a beach trip, Camille forgot to put the coolers on the boat, which had all the drinks for the guests. When confronted by the second stew, she stated that it wasn't her responsibility to bring the cooler.

Fans react to Camille's behavior on Below Deck

Fans took to social media to slam Camille as they felt she lacked responsibility. Check out what they have to say.

Season 10 of the hit Bravo series saw former favorite cast members Captain Lee Rosbach, Chief Stew Fraser Olender, and Chef Rachel Hargrove return to the Caribbean. They were joined by new staff Deck/Stew Camille Lamb, Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, Ben Willoughby, Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto, and Alissa Humber.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Below Deck next Monday, December 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

