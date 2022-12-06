"I really have no words": Fans react to the charter guests' fight on Below Deck season 10 episode 3

Below Deck season 10 aired a brand new episode on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members getting ready for their second charter and managing a group of doctors to ensure theey have a good time and eventually leave good feedback and a grand tip. While the cast did their best to create a cohesive environment, the guests didn't make it quite easy for them to do so.

On this week's episode of Below Deck, two guests Hollie and Jewel got into a argument after the former pulled Jewel's wig. The duo got into an argument on the show. Fans, however, were shocked at the argument. One tweeted:

you need a woosah @PalmBeachBelle ‍ . Stop touching people’s hair. Not Becky with the stringy hair doing a wig pull. I really have no words. Stop touching people’s hair. #BelowDeck Not Becky with the stringy hair doing a wig pull. I really have no words 😵‍💫. Stop touching people’s hair. #BelowDeck

Season 10 of the hit Bravo series saw former crew members return to the franchise alongside a set of new cast members. Captain Lee Rosbach, Chief Stew Fraser Olender, and Chef Rachel Hargrove returned to the Caribbean. They were joined by new staff Deck/Stew Camille Lamb, Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, Ben Willoughby, Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto, and Alissa Humber.

The official synopsis of the Below Deck episode, titled The Muff-Truff Experience, reads:

"An essential missing ingredient sets up Rachel's multi-course dinner for disaster; Fraser realises he needs a different approach to his management style after witnessing an embarrassing spat between his interior team."

Charter guests get into a fight on Below Deck

On tonight's episode of Below Deck, the crew members got ready for the second charter and reflected on their previous charter to ensure mistakes weren't being made. The cast partied late the previous night, which led to Katie being half an hour late for shift, which didn't sit well with Bosun Ross. Ha gave her a fair warning and otherwise confessed to telling Captain Lee.

Meanwhile, Chief Stew Fraser sat with the stews and prepared them for the next charter. He noted that the previous charter was difficult but they got through it successfully, but wanted them to ensure that they weren't short with each other and cause drama, making it difficult for him to manage.

For the second charter, the Below Deck team had women doctors as guests. While the crew were completely ready, considering they already had a brief, they were still careful of their every move and did their best to manage the ladies.

Michelle Pearl, an ER doctor from Seattle, was the primary charter guest. She was accompanied by fellow female doctors Tola Johnson Miniel, Shauna Conry, Hollie Sexton Sandlin, Jewel (aka JJ), Samantha, and Alla. While the ladies seemed to have a fun time at the start, things quickly started to escalate on their first night at the charter.

Later on in the Below Deck episode, the ladies were posing for a picture when the two women Jewel and Hollie got into an argument. The former explained that the ladies had to do something different as they posed for the picture and as a fun take, Hollie pulled Jewel's wig.

Jewel was extremely furious at fellow charter guest's behavior and expressed her frustration with fellow doctors. She stated that it was extremely disappointing for Hollie to pull her wig, while the latter confessed to only having fun and having no ill intent behind it. Ahead of the dinner, Hollie apologized for the same, however, Jewel didn't seem to accept the apology.

Fans react to the charter guests' fight on Below Deck

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the fight. Check out what they have to say.

ikanread @ikanread I know we saw it on the preview but that wig yank is SHOCKING and that chick is lucky she didn’t get tossed overboard #BelowDeck I know we saw it on the preview but that wig yank is SHOCKING and that chick is lucky she didn’t get tossed overboard #BelowDeck https://t.co/G7fc4gf6bs

Echo @EchoDoesRadio She’s mad that Dr. Jones looks good. That other charter guest. That’s what it’s giving. Big time. #BelowDeck She’s mad that Dr. Jones looks good. That other charter guest. That’s what it’s giving. Big time. #BelowDeck

MamaBear @MamaTells #BelowDeck

I heard that Dr. Jones. She better check her friend reeeaal quick. I heard that Dr. Jones. She better check her friend reeeaal quick. #BelowDeckI heard that Dr. Jones. She better check her friend reeeaal quick. https://t.co/xiGIN8s7xG

Becca @ImWatchingBravo That’s a doctor I’d never go to, what an awful person, you never violate another persons’ personal space like that #BelowDeck That’s a doctor I’d never go to, what an awful person, you never violate another persons’ personal space like that #BelowDeck

Allen Amaru @IncreasingRain Wait this bitch actually pulled her wig?? I’m a dude and I know never to do that. Wtf was she thinking #BelowDeck Wait this bitch actually pulled her wig?? I’m a dude and I know never to do that. Wtf was she thinking #BelowDeck https://t.co/pvJjnuaPCD

Poppy Poppins. @PopCultureBits I also feel like no woman would want their wig shifted regardless of color but I could be wrong but w/black women - I’m here to tell you that’s not a joke….at all…. #belowdeck I also feel like no woman would want their wig shifted regardless of color but I could be wrong but w/black women - I’m here to tell you that’s not a joke….at all….#belowdeck

Dana Marie @deebabyy_726 The wig lift by this drunk white lady is one of the most cringe, uncomfortable things I’ve seen play out on #BelowDeck The wig lift by this drunk white lady is one of the most cringe, uncomfortable things I’ve seen play out on #BelowDeck

Season 10 of Below Deck is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the cast members continue to run the yacht, many impending differences between them are set to cause more drama in the upcoming weeks. Viewers will have to keep watching the series to find out how the season pans out for the crew.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Below Deck next Monday, December 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes