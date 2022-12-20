"Wanted anyone but Captain Sandy": Fans left unhappy as Captain Sandy Yawn replaces Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck

Below Deck season 10 aired a brand new episode on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members managing their charter guests and diligently reporting to duties while also navigating personal issues, health problems, friendships and relationships throughout the course of the episode, creating a lot of drama.

On this week's episode of Below Deck, Captain Sandy Yawn replaced Captain Lee Rosbach on the boat following the latter's nerve injury. Fans, however, we left unhappy to see the new captain to the show. One tweeted:

Season 10 of the hit Bravo series saw former favorite cast members Captain Lee Rosbach, Chief Stew Fraser Olender, and Chef Rachel Hargrove return to the Caribbean. The team was joined by a few newcomers - Deck/Stew Camille Lamb, Deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser, Ben Willoughby, Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto, and Alissa Humber.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled, His Watch Has Ended, reads:

"Captain Lee's injury forces him to leave St David, and the hands on deck try to put their best foot forward for the new captain; Ross and Fraser struggle with Camille's attitude; an official promotion is given within the deck team."

Captain Sandy Yawn replaces Captain Lee Rosbach on Below Deck

Captain Sandy Yawn has over three years of yatching experience and is one of the most respected captains in the industry. She was previously seen on Below Deck Mediterranean and has now replaced Captain Lee Rosbach following his nerve injury. The latter bid farewell to the boat and the crew, considering that instead of being an asset, he was being a liability to the cast members.

Captain Sandy is a renowned super yacht captain and mentor in the yachting industry. The star knew that she wanted to be around the ocean and discovered her passion in the yatching industry early in her life and thus worked her way up with years of experience to now lead a new boat and crew. She also promised viewers to support hew new crew to their full potential and make Captain Lee proud.

The new Below Deck captain felt bad for Captain Lee that he couldn't physically work anymore until he fixed his injury. The latter soon left the boat but promised to get better and return to lead his team. While Captain Sandy got acquainted with the new team and the boat, as well as planning for the new charter.

She then gathered the team together on deck and said:

"So our Captain Sandy..it's never easy to take on a new boat. I hope he gets better and comes back and takes over the boat. Well, when a new Captain steps on, things change..So I run a boat on how I run a boat."

Captain Sandy wasn't discouraged when she discovered yachting to be a male-dominated field. She understands the difficulties that come with managing a crew and giving her charter guests a five-star experience. So it was no surprise that she made it her mission to know and get acquainted with everything on the new boat.

The official bio on the Bravo website gives a brief of her description. It says:

"Yawn attempts to keep the mood light, often joking with the crew. Still, she isn’t afraid to crack down on insubordination and be the tough boss she needs to be in order to provide guests with the best charter experience."

Fans react to Captain Sandy Yawn's arrival on Below Deck

Fans took to social media to welcome Captain Sandy on the boat. Check out what they have to say.

Season 10 of Below Deck has been an interesting watch so far. As the season progresses, there are more dynamics between the cast members to be explored, which could potentially lead to more drama, conflicts and confrontations. Viewers will have to stay tuned to find out what's in store for them.

Tune in to a brand new episode of Below Deck on Monday, January 2, 2023, as the Bravo show goes on a brief break for Christmas and New Year.

