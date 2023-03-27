"Kandi, don't trip": The Queens of R&B fans slam Kandi Burruss for being against the co-headlining idea

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B aired a brand new episode on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the two talented dance groups preparing to take the stage together, while also dealing with fractured friendships, professional lives, and more. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama and arguments.

On this week's episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, the issue of both groups co-headlining continued. While SWV members thought it would be best to co-headline, all XSCAPE members except LaTocha felt otherwise. The latter spoke on behalf of the group about them co-headlining together, which didn't sit well with Kandi.

Fans slammed Kandi for speaking only about having XSCAPE headline the tour. One tweeted:

The hit Bravo series brings together fan favorites and legendary groups SWV and XSCAPE, giving viewers a few behind-the-scenes looks from the lives of the members. They were also given glimpses of the groups trying to make working together feasible.

Issues of co-headlining continue on SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B

Tonight's episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, the cast members were preparing to hit the stage together on their tour while also navigating the nitty gritty of the issues in place. It created a lot of drama, keeping viewers hooked.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Top Billing, reads:

"SWV and Xscape finally decide which group will headline their show as planning for the collaboration of a lifetime begins; LaTocha still hasn't told Xscape that she's shopping a solo deal, however."

The Queens of R&B episode began with the cast members discussing the setlist and the creative process, led by Tamika Scott. They began to think about the lights and other stage aspects with the combination of their songs. As the star was explaining the process and the dynamics of the tour, Coko from SWV hit them with the difficult question that they were all trying to avoid.

Coko said:

"I do have a question. Have we figure out, are we headlining, co-headlining what's going on?"

The Queens of R&B castmates kept looking at each other and smiling. Coko explained that before they went ahead with planning the tour, they wanted to clarify whether one group was taking the headlining lead or if both the groups were joining forces to co-headline.

The SWV members thought it would be best to co-headline considering it was going to be a historic performance. When the XSCAPE group asked Kandi Burruss, the star noted that she would go ahead with whatever the group thought was okay. Fellow member LaTocha took over the conversation.

The Queens of R&B cast member decided that both the groups should co-headline the tour. However, this didn't sit well with the XSCAPE group members as they had previously rallied to singlehandedly headline. They were seemingly disappointed with LaTocha's statements.

In a confessional, Kandi said:

"LaTocha is so funny. Speaking on behalf of the group. My group members had told me that they all felt we should be headliners. But I'm not gonna sit up here and let her try to make it seem like "Oh Kandi is the one with the problem, so she's the savior." Girl, bye!"

Fans react to Kandi's comments on SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B

Fans took to social media to slam Kandi for her comments. They felt it was in everyone's best interest to have the two groups co-headline the tour.

𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐝𝐞𝐞. @lifeasdee_ i get that kandi is a business woman.. she is the biggest out of everybody but when it comes to xscape, swv is on the same level. co-headlining would be the best option. #TheQueensOfRB i get that kandi is a business woman.. she is the biggest out of everybody but when it comes to xscape, swv is on the same level. co-headlining would be the best option. #TheQueensOfRB

Yep I Watched It @mechelle_EP

#TheQueensOfRB I'm with SWV there's nothing wrong with co-headlining a show that features 2 dynamic women groups. SWV has shown they've grown past the BS. I'm with SWV there's nothing wrong with co-headlining a show that features 2 dynamic women groups. SWV has shown they've grown past the BS. #TheQueensOfRB

H.B. @HaroldCordero_



Xscape might have headlined all of their SOLO tours since reuniting but SWV laid the blueprint for female R&B groups. If there were no them, there would be no Y’ALL Kandi sounds ridiculous. What’s wrong with Xscape and SWV co-headlining this tour TOGETHER?Xscape might have headlined all of their SOLO tours since reuniting but SWV laid the blueprint for female R&B groups. If there were no them, there would be no Y’ALL #TheQueensOfRB Kandi sounds ridiculous. What’s wrong with Xscape and SWV co-headlining this tour TOGETHER?Xscape might have headlined all of their SOLO tours since reuniting but SWV laid the blueprint for female R&B groups. If there were no them, there would be no Y’ALL #TheQueensOfRB

Other fans also slammed Kandi for the thought process. They also felt that co-headlining would make more sense since both groups were popular.

Echo @EchoDoesRadio #TheQueensOfRB I’m praying this headliner argument was produced because co-headlining is the only answer. SWV even beat Xscape in the #Verzuz so how did they figure they should be the headliners?! #SWVXSCAPE I’m praying this headliner argument was produced because co-headlining is the only answer. SWV even beat Xscape in the #Verzuz so how did they figure they should be the headliners?! #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensOfRB

ACE 🪴 @TalkAmarachi #TheQueensOfRB Kandi is so difficult! She said she'll do what the group had to do, Tocha sepaks up & says, co-headlining, & that's a problem? Well, then, who's gonna speak up then so SWV can move on! #SWVXSCAPE Kandi is so difficult! She said she'll do what the group had to do, Tocha sepaks up & says, co-headlining, & that's a problem? Well, then, who's gonna speak up then so SWV can move on! #SWVXSCAPE #TheQueensOfRB

Mo🍑 @monetsclaude If this was a multi city tour, I would understand the fight to be head billing but it’s only one night so co-headlining makes sense #TheQueensOfRB If this was a multi city tour, I would understand the fight to be head billing but it’s only one night so co-headlining makes sense #TheQueensOfRB

The Peach Report @ThePeachReport



The fans are going to come out to support them, regardless of who’s tour it is.



Either way, I’m supporting both.



#TheQueensOfRB I personally love both Xscape and SWV, but I do agree that co-headlining would make a lot more sense, just considering how HUGE both groups are.The fans are going to come out to support them, regardless of who’s tour it is.Either way, I’m supporting both. I personally love both Xscape and SWV, but I do agree that co-headlining would make a lot more sense, just considering how HUGE both groups are.The fans are going to come out to support them, regardless of who’s tour it is.Either way, I’m supporting both.#TheQueensOfRB

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B has only begun and has already gotten interesting. As the season progresses, both groups will get into even more complicated dynamics, which will cause more friction and drama, keeping fans hooked. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B next Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

