"Just leave the group": Why are fans hating on LaTocha Scott in SWV & XSCAPE: : The Queens of R&B episode 4?

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B aired a brand new episode on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the two groups performing for the tour, while also navigating tensions between them, including headlining prospects, member issues and more, creating a lot of conflicts and misunderstandings throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, LaTocha Scott received flak from viewers for many reasons. She had issues with her sister Tamika handling the creative process, she missed out on the XSCAPE group's sound rehearsal and secretly signed her solo gospel record deal.

Fans wanted LaTocha to bid goodbye to the group. One tweeted:

Keys Please 👑💄💅🏾 @miss_brown84 #SwvXscape Tocha please do us all a favor and just leave the group because at this point the attitude is just so nasty and unnecessary #TheQueensOfRb Tocha please do us all a favor and just leave the group because at this point the attitude is just so nasty and unnecessary #TheQueensOfRb #SwvXscape

The hit Bravo series brought fan favorite groups SWV and XSCAPE together to give them a few behind-the-scenes looks into their lives as performers while also providing them with the ladies preparing to hit the stage together. Both groups have had a huge fan base, where they have religiously documented the cast members journey.

LaTocha signs a solo record deal on SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B

Tonight's episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B saw the two groups preparing to take the stage together but also trying to find a middle ground on who would be headlining the tour. A lot of egos clashed, which also led to several conflicts and confrontations.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Top Billing, reads:

"SWV and Xscape finally decide which group will headline their show as planning for the collaboration of a lifetime begins; LaTocha still hasn't told Xscape that she's shopping a solo deal, however."

As the tour was coming closer, the The Queens of R&B cast members gathered to hear the set design. Tamika Scott was in charge of the same and gave her fellow group members as well as SWV ladies an insight into how the stage would look. Her sister LaTocha Scott wasn't as impressed with the same.

In a confessional, she said:

"I'm usually the one that takes the lead on a lot of the creativity. My sister was never in that space. As a matter of fact, she was hardly in the studio. You wanna take that away from me, that's fine. Coz you've already taken the sisterhood."

LaTocha previously had issues with her sister Tamika over the latter body-shaming her and accusing her of stealing money.

Later on in the The Queens of R&B episode, Kandi, LaTocha from XSCAPE and Coko from SWV discussed the setlist for the upcoming tour. When the former group was deciding on her song and Kandi asked her fellow member for her opinion, LaTocha revealed that she hadn't put a lot of thought into it.

LaTocha also revealed that she had a meeting with Motown Gospel a few weeks ago where they wanted to sign a solo record deal with her. She discussed with her husband Rocky what she wanted the most and was excited for the same. The star wanted to enter the gospel music era and sing with a message to instill hope and inspiration.

By the end of the The Queens of R&B, the XSCAPE members had gathered for a soundcheck rehearsal but LaTocha was nowhere to be seen. Their road manager Shane confirmed that the latter wasn't going to be present for the soundcheck but would join them during the tour. Kandi was seemingly frustrated by the same.

Meanwhile, LaTocha felt that she was having a difficult time handling the group as well as trying to fix the issues with her sister Tamika. She finally signed her solo record deal.

Fans frustrated with LaTocha's behavior and actions on SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B

Fans took to social media to express their frustrations with LaTocha's actions.

They slammed the star for not supporting her sister Tamika with her design ideas. Check it out.

ELR @e_sjlager #TheQueensOfRB Tocha is the worst. Can’t let her sister have a moment. Now I’m more convinced she took Tamika’s money and believed it was owed to her #SWVXscape Tocha is the worst. Can’t let her sister have a moment. Now I’m more convinced she took Tamika’s money and believed it was owed to her #SWVXscape #TheQueensOfRB

𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊 💋 @MJFINESSELOVER Tocha is so jealous seeing her sister Tamika take charge. She’s so bitter. #TheQueensOfRB Tocha is so jealous seeing her sister Tamika take charge. She’s so bitter. #TheQueensOfRB

Tasha Mack @NiqueG_22 It irks Tocha that her sister is trying to step to the for front and shine a little bit. Her evil self can’t stand it. #TheQueensOfRB It irks Tocha that her sister is trying to step to the for front and shine a little bit. Her evil self can’t stand it. #TheQueensOfRB

Some fans also expressed their frustrations at LaTocha missing XSCAPE's rehearsal and asked her to leave the group.

Creshia @CreeLuv314 Why is Tocha not at the rehearsal?!Tocha at home signing that Motown contract instead of at rehearsal with Kandi, Tamika and Tiny for an upcoming show is so wild. Like, why is she like this. #TheQueensOfRB Why is Tocha not at the rehearsal?!Tocha at home signing that Motown contract instead of at rehearsal with Kandi, Tamika and Tiny for an upcoming show is so wild. Like, why is she like this. #TheQueensOfRB

Creshia @CreeLuv314 They do need to set some rules. Like, if you not at rehearsal or sound check, you don't get to go on stage, period. Kandi, Tiny, and Tamika can go on without Tocha, she clearly don't want to be with Xscape. #TheQueensOfRB They do need to set some rules. Like, if you not at rehearsal or sound check, you don't get to go on stage, period. Kandi, Tiny, and Tamika can go on without Tocha, she clearly don't want to be with Xscape. #TheQueensOfRB

Kenyetta Mitchell @kenyettakammrr That rehearsal just proved Tocha is not needed at all #TheQueensOfRB That rehearsal just proved Tocha is not needed at all #TheQueensOfRB https://t.co/EG1aBUGhJ4

Tasha Mack Management @sylviamphofe #TheQueensOfRB Xscape needs to stop playing and leave Tocha where she’s at lol. Just go head and move on as a trio, let Tamika sing her parts #QueensOfRandB Xscape needs to stop playing and leave Tocha where she’s at lol. Just go head and move on as a trio, let Tamika sing her parts #QueensOfRandB #TheQueensOfRB https://t.co/FaRdNS3XjS

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, more drama will occur as the cast members try to navigate their way around complications. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B next Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

