Fans support Kandi Burruss as she shuts down LaTocha’s jealous claims from SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, follows the mega-successful R&B group as they come together once again to prepare for a reunion show in the hopes of reigniting their musical careers. Celebrities appearing in the Bravo series include LaTocha Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, Tamara-Johnson George, Leanne Lelee Lyons, Tamika Scott, and Cheryl Coco Clemons.

Two of the cast members, Kandi Burruss and LaTocha Scott have been at odds with each other for decades. The cause of the problems between them recently came to light in an episode of the show. In the episode, LaTocha said that Kandi had issues with her singing more songs as a lead on most of the tracks and added that she would sometimes have a fit when it came to Scott taking the lead.

However, Kandi’s side of the story was a little different as she claimed that issues started emerging in the group when LaTocha’s boyfriend, Rocky, started serving as manager. She further added that she was not jealous of her and that LaTosha wouldn’t record the group’s third album until there was a promise of a solo project.

Kandi said:

"I heard that I was so jealous and I made it so hard for her. That's the reason why she had to go solo."

Fans took to social media to support SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B’s Kandi Burruss

Recently, SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B's Kandi Burruss clapped back at LaTocha for claiming that she was jealous of her getting more songs as the lead singer of their band. However, in a recent video, not only did Kandi clarify things about not being jealous of the singer, but she brought receipts as proof.

Fans took to Twitter to send her their love and support to the reality star. One person said that they have “literally fussed with people on the internet about this” and that they were glad that she was finally addressing it.

They continued:

"Kandi was literally the sound of Xscape. No matter how much y’all dislike her or her vocals Kandi was the SOUND. Why would She be jealous? LOL"

Another called the SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B star LaTocha, “delusional” and said that she "needs to humble herself." A netizen chimed in saying that Kandi was upset about the third album, for which they had made her come in and do the background vocals, so it would sound more like an Xscape song.

Fans send Kandi support amid the LaTocha drama

Fans send Kandi support amid the LaTocha drama (Image via Twitter/@camerononeal_)

"It's Kandi and the receipts for me"

"It's crazy how many songs Kandi got and she wasn't the best singer in the group. Maybe that's what Tocha can't get over. But that's not Kandi's fault"

Another comment under one of the threads read:

"This has always been common knowledge Kandi was definitely the lead vocal of xscape was she the strongest vocalist in the group no but her tone is what made xscape the group they are today Tocha needs to chill out."

"This has always been common knowledge Kandi was definitely the lead vocal of xscape was she the strongest vocalist in the group no but her tone is what made xscape the group they are today Tocha needs to chill out."

Fans now can't wait to see how the situation unfolds in the new episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, which will air on Sunday, March 19 at 9.30 pm ET on Bravo.

