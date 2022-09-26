"That is not a good thing": Why are RHOA fans slamming Kandi Burruss' husband Todd Tucker?

Bravo's RHOA returned for the final part of its season 14 reunion on Sunday night, September 25, 2022. Titled Reunion: Part 3, the episode featured the husbands arriving to share their two cents on what happened in the series.
During their appearance, host Andy Cohen questioned Todd's intentions on making his daughter Kayla struggle. Todd was asked why he felt the need to make Kayla struggle while Riley, his other daughter lived a completely different life.
Although the RHOA star's husband was ready with an answer, it didn't sit right with the fans who took to social media to call him out. While some fans claimed it was selfish of Todd to say what he did, one fan said, "That is not a good thing," as they asked the star to "do better."
Read on to learn more about why fans are slamming the RHOA star's husband.
Part 3 of the RHOA reunion welcomed Sanya, Drew and Kandi's husband to talk about their time on the show, and their opinions on what happened. When Todd was asked why he made Kayla suffer while Riley lived a lavish life, he responded:
"We're from the Bronx, and that's definitely shaped how I move and how I operate, and that struggle that she's going through, she's gonna appreciate. Like, right now, she's doin' amazing. She has her own apartment. She's doin production. She's very productive right now."
Todd Tucker recieves backlash from fans in RHOA Season 14 Reunion Part 3
Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Todd, claiming that he was being selfish for wanting his daughter to survive. Many claimed that if he wanted his child to suffer, he should also stop living a lavish life and be her struggle buddy. Some also shared that kids do not need to struggle in order to appreciate the good things in life.
Here's everything else that happened on the RHOA reunion part 3
In the final installment of the Season 14 reunion on RHOA, Andy Cohen also asked Kandi why she didn't want her husband, Todd remarry if she passed away. Kandi shared,
"That would be my preference. You know, we've had history in my family. My great-grandmother passed, and then my great-grandfather remarried, and he passed. Then you know, obviously, his wife was the one who was in control of everything."
When Andy asked Todd what he thought about Kandi's reason for him not wanting to remarry if she passed, he joked that she didn't want him to marry because she was possessive and loved him.
Apart from focusing on Kandi and Todd's life, a lot of tea was spilled during the reunion as well as some confrontations that took place in the reunion. Now that the current season has come to an end, it is yet to be revealed if it has been renewed for Season 15 or not.