"Marlo trying real hard": RHOA fans troll Marlo, claim she's trying to be Kenya's friend in reunion part 2

RHOA season 14 returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night, September 18, 2022. Titled Reunion Part 2, episode 19 featured Marlo and Kenya in a heated confrontation yet again.

This week, Andy asked Marlo about her past and how it affected her. However, Kenya refused to believe any part of Marlo's story. Although Marlo tried to attack Kenya for throwing shade at her, she also tried to please the latter by letting her know that she used her hair products.

Upon watching the reunion, fans took to social media to write that Marlo wanted to be Kenya's friend and was trying hard to gain her attention.

vintage versaucey @cherrilizabiff Marlo trying real hard to k!ll Kenya with kindness and it is sooooo insincere that it is HILARIOUS #RHOA #RHOA Reunion Marlo trying real hard to k!ll Kenya with kindness and it is sooooo insincere that it is HILARIOUS #RHOA #RHOAReunion

Read on to learn more about what happened at the reunion.

"Stop with the fake stories": Kenya refuses to fall for Marlo's sob stories during RHOA reunion part 2

In the latest episode, after Marlo thanked Andy for giving her a chance to open up and share her side of the story, Kenya called the whole thing "damage control". This didn't sit well with Marlo, who insulted Kenya.

However, Marlo also drew parallels between Kenya and herself, adding that they both had similar family histories:

"Kenya and I both are hurt. Our family history is so much alike. That's why she cannot ever uplift me or give me something positive."

But Kenya didn't have any of it. The RHOA star rebutted:

"Oh, stop. Oh stop with the lies. Stop with the fake news."

Later in the episode, Andy asked Marlo about her edges. The latter recently got them fixed by Drew's doctor.

When the RHOA reunion host asked Kenya if Marlo needed some help with her edges from Kenya Moore haircare, Kenya quipped that she did think help was necessary:

"I think some people have a lot farther to go. It's a good start, but yeah, my products do help."

This is when Marlo tried to get into Kenya's good books by claiming that she was indeed using her products. Marlo said:

"I've been using them and I think that's what's been filling them in. Yeah I went and got some from CVS. I think it's made them a little thicker, as a matter of fact."

Watching Marlo try to impress Kenya, fans trolled the former, claiming that she was trying too hard to be Kenya's friend despite their argument.

Fans claim that Marlo wants to gain Kenya's attention

Taking to Twitter, fans pointed out that the RHOA star really wanted Kenya's attention. A few fans also spoke about the possibility that Marlo genuinely wanted to be Kenya's friend, but didn't know how to go about it.

Gina @fej94 I think Marlo truly wants to be friends with Kenya but she doesn’t know how to be a friend to anyone. She always hits below the belt #RHOA Reunion #RHOA I think Marlo truly wants to be friends with Kenya but she doesn’t know how to be a friend to anyone. She always hits below the belt #RHOAReunion #RHOA

+ N i a n . ♥ @yourstrulyNM #RHOA Marlo don’t know if she wanna like Kenya or hate her, but I peep it. She wanna be friends with Kenya so bad, it hurts her when she pays her dust Marlo don’t know if she wanna like Kenya or hate her, but I peep it. She wanna be friends with Kenya so bad, it hurts her when she pays her dust 😂 #RHOA

Baby Gorgeous @hibabygorgeouss



It kinda reminds me of when you’re in elementary school and you bully your crush lol Is it just me or does Marlo seem desperate to be Kenya’s friend and accepted by Kenya??It kinda reminds me of when you’re in elementary school and you bully your crush lol #RHOA Is it just me or does Marlo seem desperate to be Kenya’s friend and accepted by Kenya?? It kinda reminds me of when you’re in elementary school and you bully your crush lol #RHOA

𝓣. @monielovex Marlo wants to be friends so bad with Kenya. It’s almost pitiful. Lolol #RHOA Marlo wants to be friends so bad with Kenya. It’s almost pitiful. Lolol #RHOA

THIQUE. @modiannee #RHOA Marlo trying so hard to get back in Kenya good graces. she wants to be her friend so bad but she’s her own worst enemy. #RHOA Reunion Marlo trying so hard to get back in Kenya good graces. she wants to be her friend so bad but she’s her own worst enemy. 😂 #RHOA #RHOAReunion

ELR @e_sjlager Marlo loves feuding with Kenya for attention #RHOA Marlo loves feuding with Kenya for attention #RHOA

RHOA will return to Bravo for the final part of the reunion, scheduled to air on September 25. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

