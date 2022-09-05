"This finale DELIVERED": RHOA fans laud the season finale claiming it was best they've seen in years 

RHOA Season 14 came to an end on the night of Sunday, September 4, 2022. Although viewers have managed to find fault with every episode throughout this season, the finale was an exception and proved to be a hit among fans. Many took to social media to claim that it was the best finale they had seen in years.

Episode 17 of RHOA, titled A Fashion Show With Fashions, revolved mostly around Sheree's She by Sheree fashion show. The reality TV star finally released her athletic fashion line after going on about it for years.

But what stood out to fans was also the way the series ended the season with a summary of what the RHOA stars had been up to. Although the reunion is next week and more drama is set to unfold with heated confrontations and arguments, fans couldn't get enough of the season finale.

RHOA Season 14 finale: A new fashion line, a new healthcare line, and more

14 years after her first fashion show, Sheree finally decided to release her She by Sheree athletic collection in the season finale of RHOA. While her first fashion show 14 years back had failed, this second one turned out to be a huge success despite the setbacks it faced.

Prior to her fashion show, the RHOA stars had their own drama to sort out. Marlo made an attempt to fix the issues between her and her mother. Meanwhile, Sanya decided to remove her IUD so that she could try and get pregnant. Although when the season premiered, she wasn't up for it, Sanya decided to give it a shot after her husband told her he didn't want another kid unless she was open to it as well.

Meanwhile, Kenya launched her own healthcare line, and Kandi was seen planning a trust for her kids in case anything happened to her or her husband.

But Sheree proved to be the highlight of the episode. While the RHOA star was planning her fashion show, her ex-boyfriend Tyronne decided to pay her a surprise visit.

Although she had previously made it clear that things between them had ended and that she didn't want to see him again, Tyronne made his way to the fashion show the next day. While Sheree wasn't pleased after seeing him there, she did see a few faces that made her happy.

One among them was Dwight Eubanks. Dwight was the one who had given Sheree a hard time when her first fashion show ended up being a flop. Fourteen years later, he was glad to see her succeed. Likewise, Sheree was glad to see him make it to her show.

Fans who witnessed so much take place during the season finale, took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans praise Season 14 finale, deem it "best drama free finale ever!"

Taking to Twitter, fans could not stop gushing over the season finale and showered it with praise.

Here's a look at what some fans said:

Although RHOA aired its finale this week, the season will return next Sunday night at 8 pm ET for its reunion on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

