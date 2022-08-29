"Sanya is sooo corny": RHOA fans slam Sanya claiming she just wants to argue with Kenya

Season 14 of RHOA returned with an all-new episode on Sunday night. This week, Sanya continued to stir up drama with Kenya. Although Kenya couldn't care less because she was asleep, Sanya told the reality TV star what she wanted to. Fans who witnessed Sanya go off on Kenya took to social media and labeled her "corny."

Ana Kay @heyanakay Sanya is sooo corny it’s like every episode she want to have an issue with Kenya #RHOA Sanya is sooo corny it’s like every episode she want to have an issue with Kenya #RHOA

Episode 16 of RHOA, titled It's Expensive to be She, featured Sheree and Sanya paying a visit to Drew. While the ladies were there, Sheree opened up and told Sanya about how Kenya claimed that Ross was aggressive during dinner. Sheree added that Kenya didn't like how Ross came for both of them when the latter confronted Sanya about their trip.

This didn't sit well with Sanya, who was fueled up by this piece of information. She immediately decided that it was best to contact Kenya and call her out for what she said. Revealing that this was the last straw, Sanya added that Kenya could only wish she had a man to defend her.

Sanya confronts Kenya for calling her husband aggressive on RHOA

Truth Be Told @truthbetold_kam #RHOA I'm excited we get to see Kenya discuss her success next week I'm excited we get to see Kenya discuss her success next week 😁 #RHOA https://t.co/ssj5pvSzZO

Kenya was fast asleep when Sanya called her up. The RHOA star asked Sanya if everything was alright. Sanya quipped that she had called because Sheree had told her something that she wanted to confront Kenya about. Sanya said,

"She was saying that you said Ross was aggressive and felt like he was berating a group of women. That really upset me. I don't appreciate you talking about it. It was not cool."

Kenya was silent for a few moments on the phone. During her confessional, Sanya claimed that the cat got Kenya's tongue and that when it came to her husband, Kenya should keep his name out of her mouth. Later, Kenya told Sanya that she didn't think she used the word "aggressive." Sanya continued to tell the RHOA star that it wasn't cool to call a black man aggressive.

During her confessional, Sanya shared,

"This is strike three for me. She hung up on me. She was disrespectful in Jamaica, and now she's coming for my husband, girl, I've had enough with you."

Although Kenya didn't say much, this confrontation with Sanya didn't help their already strained friendship. Fans who watched Sanya go off on Kenya took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans condemn Sanya for always wanting to pick an argument with Kenya in RHOA

WalkerBooks @WalkerBooks7

is right. She's two faced and is acting just as subversive as Marlo. They both can go! I've had it with Sanya. She doesn't want her husband (who is pushing her to have a baby she doesn't want), to be called aggressive then he shouldn't act aggressive. @KenyaMoore is right. She's two faced and is acting just as subversive as Marlo. They both can go! #RHOA #RHOA tl I've had it with Sanya. She doesn't want her husband (who is pushing her to have a baby she doesn't want), to be called aggressive then he shouldn't act aggressive. @KenyaMoore is right. She's two faced and is acting just as subversive as Marlo. They both can go! #RHOA #RHOAtl

Alara Fair @Just_Alara @CWatchesReality And it showed she doesn’t think on her feet well nor have a quick wit. Sanya is no match for Kenya🙄 #RHOA @CWatchesReality And it showed she doesn’t think on her feet well nor have a quick wit. Sanya is no match for Kenya🙄 #RHOA

regina rocket @_LikeJason if she’d had a flip phone it woulda went CLAT 🤣🤣 Sanya wanted to get some get back with Kenya and it still fell flatif she’d had a flip phone it woulda went CLAT 🤣🤣 #RHOA Sanya wanted to get some get back with Kenya and it still fell flat 😩😩 if she’d had a flip phone it woulda went CLAT 🤣🤣 #RHOA

rgqy1 @MurielRebecca2 Sanya is sooo corny it’s like every episode she want to have an issue with Kenya #RHOA Sanya is sooo corny it’s like every episode she want to have an issue with Kenya #RHOA

❥𝘼❥ @darkdisturbiaa #RHOA sanya is corny with that fallen chair & lame comeback, goodbye… #RHOA sanya is corny with that fallen chair & lame comeback, goodbye… https://t.co/Bi95JwpIEQ

sociallystacij @SociallyStaciJ Soooo she wants Kenya not to address her husband when her husband addressed her? Okay girl. #RHOA Soooo she wants Kenya not to address her husband when her husband addressed her? Okay girl. #RHOA

Despite Sheree being the one to spill the news of Kenya calling Ross aggressive to Sanya, Kenya didn't seem to figure it out. Still, the RHOA star went ahead to help Sheree and her assistant for the former's She by Sheree event. Sheree and Kenya were auditioning models to walk the runway for Sheree's event. During which Kenya got a little shady with Sheree's assistant.

Meanwhile, Ralph had a heart-to-heart conversation with Drew and her mother about adopting Josiah. He told them that he wasn't going to adopt him. The mother and daughter duo were left upset. But he told them that he will adopt him if Josiah asked him to do it.

RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

