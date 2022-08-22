"Sanya is wack": Why are fans trolling the RHOA star in Episode 15?

Bravo's RHOA returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Sunday night.

The beef between Sanya and Kenya continued this week, as the ladies spent their last day in Jamaica. During their final dinner of the trip, Sanya couldn't help but spark another confrontation with Kenya. Sadly, it didn't turn out in her favor, as Kenya left her stumped.

While fans weren't happy that Sanya continued to attack Kenya, they were considerably impressed when Kenya fought back, leaving Sanya speechless.

Episode 15 of RHOA, titled Not Michelle Obama, showcased Kenya still being upset about her previous argument with Sanya. She couldn't handle the fact that Ross cussed at her. Throughout the episode, Sanya and Kenya found it hard to move past their miscommunication.

During dinner, Sanya randomly asked Kenya if there was anything she wanted to say, before going on to accuse the latter of being on her phone throughout the meal. Sanya further added that whenever she tried to talk to Kenya, she seemed disengaged.

Kenya, however, shut down Sanya by claiming that her phone was inside her bag.

Sanya accuses Kenya of being ungrateful in RHOA

After accusing her of not engaging with the group the entire night, Sanya went on to add that she felt as if Kenya's behavior was ungrateful. Further justifying her claim, Sanya added:

"I have gone above and beyond. I've been an amazing host. It's not ego."

Kenya then shared that she felt disrespected by Sanya after the latter did not wait for her to join accompany her for the iFit shoot. Kenya also added that she and Sheree made it on time, but Sanya still chose to leave without them.

Sanya's rebuttal was that Kenya hadn't been early the day before.

The RHOA stars continued to accuse each other of being disrespectful. Kenya told Sanya that she needed to be quiet and listen to her. But Sanya was stubborn and did not pay heed.

Sanya claimed that Kenya was rude. Kenya, on the other hand, called out Sanya's attitude. Sanya eventually quipped:

"I do feel like we started off and I really did like you, and I really did want to get to know you. Every time I try to get an answer out of you, you wiggle out of it. You will say something else. You never address what you have done to me."

Sanya then continued to add that the problem she had with Kenya was that she was dismissive. Kenya clapped back, claiming that Sanya was inarticulate and no one could understand what she had to say.

During her confessional, Sanya shared:

"It's classic Kenya. She's being dismissive. She's turning things around to make it seem like you're the problem, and she's trying to get through this thing like it's a math problem. Kenya, if you could just tap into your emotions and be real in this moment, you'd know something is off."

Sanya continued to accuse the RHOA star, claiming that every time she went to her with something, she was always dismissed. However, Sanya did not anticipate that Kenya would fight back on the statement and leave her speechless. Which is exactly what she did.

In response to Sanya's statement, Kenya asked her to give her one example to prove her dismissive attitude. When Sanya brought up how the RHOA star had hung up the phone on her, Kenya pointed out that she had already apologized for it. She asked Sanya what other issue she has had with her since.

Sanya took more than a second to think about this, but couldn't come up with any other valid points, thereby proving that Kenya caught her off-guard.

Fans in splits after Kenya leaves Sanya stumped during dinner in RHOA

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Sanya sounded childish. Some also added that she was giving off fake vibes and pointed out that Sanya only sought to create a fake argument but ended up failing in her attempt.

RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

