What time will RHOA Season 14 Episode 13 air on Bravo? Details explored

Bravo's RHOA is set to return for another dramatic episode on Sunday night. In the forthcoming episode, the ladies are in for a shock as Kenya surprises them with the unexpected during their trip to Jamaica.

The famed reality TV series revolves around wealthy housewives from Atlanta and showcases how they overcome and deal with their professional, social, and personal drama. Despite being on air for over a decade, RHOA continues to bring heat and drama to its viewers.

Episode 13 will showcase all the women in Jamaica for a couples trip that Sanya planned for them. RHOA will air on August 7 at 8 pm ET on Bravo. With less than a day left for the series to air, here's what you can expect from it.

Here's what you should know about RHOA Season 14 Episode 13

Titled A Rum Punch to the Gut, the synopsis for the forthcoming episode reads:

"Sanya attempts to redeem herself from Sheree's birthday party backlash with a fun couples trip to Jamaica; as she and Kenya forge a new bond, Marlo and Kandi's friendship appears to pass the point of no return."

The ladies arrived in Jamaica with their beaus. After last week's confrontation between Sanya and Kenya, the former tried to make amends with Kenya. In a sneak peek shared on social media, Drew and Ralph sat down for dinner with Sanya and her husband.

In the sneak peek, Sanya can be seen telling Drew that she is a very forgiving person. Drew was shocked by the statement.

In her confessional, the RHOA star said:

"Drew and I are at a good spot right now and I'm just going to take easy and I'm not going to speak everything that's on my mind."

Sanya continued by adding that she would give it some time to see how things went. Within no time, the other ladies and their beaus joined the RHOA stars for dinner. Since Sheree was single, she didn't bring a beau but brought her friend Michelle along for the trip.

But what shocked the ladies the most was seeing Kenya arrive. The RHOA star made a shocking entrance with a new beau beside her, leaving the ladies with a massive surprise. Compared to everyone, Kandi was most shocked to see her friend bring a date after she said she wouldn't.

They were glad to see Kenya moving on in her life and toasted to her getting her groove back.

Here's a brief recap on what happened last week in RHOA Season 14 Episode 12

Last week, the ladies returned from a cabin trip that Marlo had planned for them. Meanwhile, Sanya was in the process of preparing for the Jamaica trip and called Kenya up and told her that she would need to bring a date.

This sudden drop of information caused Kenya to lose her cool. She was not ready to hear what Sanya had to say and cut the call mid-conversation, leaving Sanya shocked.

Later in the episode, the ladies met up at Sanya's house for a surprise birthday party that she planned for Sheree. While things were going fine at the start, the drama soon erupted between Drew and Sheree. The heated argument was because of Fatum. Drew didn't like her because she revealed that Fatum had someone investigate her and her husband.

RHOA airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far