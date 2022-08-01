"I cackled and died": RHOA fans in splits after Marlo assumed that Sheree was 60 years old in Episode 12 

RHOA returned for an all-new intriguing episode on Sunday night. While there weren't any major confrontations between the ladies this week, the drama was still persistent. Sanya decided to throw a surprise birthday party for Sheree before they headed out for their trip to Jamaica.

While things seemed to be going fine at first, eventually Sheree and Drew got into a heated confrontation related to Fatum. The argument ended with Drew calling Sheree an old woman, claiming that she had been forgetting things because she was aging.

Marlo sided with Sheree, but little did she know that during her confessional, she'd make a mistake that would leave fans in splits. The RHOA star gave her two cents regarding Drew's age statement towards Sheree, and said:

"Drew is pretty, but she better hope at Sheree's age, she still looks good. Because Sheree looks damn amazing to be 60."

Fans were amused by Marlo's unexpected response.

Lola 😘🇳🇬 @ayye_lola_faye Lmaooo not Marlo saying that Drew better hope she looks as good as Shereé do when she’s her age cuz Shereé is 60. I cackled and died #RHOA Lmaooo not Marlo saying that Drew better hope she looks as good as Shereé do when she’s her age cuz Shereé is 60. I cackled and died #RHOA

Although it was a sweet gesture to compliment Sheree and claim that she looked amazing, Marlo made a tiny mistake. Turns out Sheree isn't 60. The production team had to intervene and tell Marlo that Sheree was only 52 years old.

Marlo was shocked and felt embarrassed, claiming that Sheree was going to curse her if she found out that she assumed Sheree was 60. Fans who watched the episode couldn't control their reactions to Marlo's mistake, and took to social media to share what they thought.

RHOA fans crack up after Marlo claimed that Sheree looked good at 60, when in reality she is only 52

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they couldn't help but laugh at Marlo's mistake. Some also added that she was aware of the RHOA star's real age, but was just throwing shade at her.

j.Lynn-o :) @itsreallyjess

“Sheree looks good to be 60” lmao I’m screaming Marlo“Sheree looks good to be 60” lmao I’m screaming #RHOA Marlo 😭😭😭 “Sheree looks good to be 60” lmao I’m screaming #RHOA

Lashanda Walker @majesticbeauty5 Not Marlo in the confessional dogging Sheree's age when she not too far behind. Pipe down Marlo because then minute somebody bring up them mugshots you gonna get to crying. Let's not #RHOA Not Marlo in the confessional dogging Sheree's age when she not too far behind. Pipe down Marlo because then minute somebody bring up them mugshots you gonna get to crying. Let's not #RHOA https://t.co/RJhz3WptPt

Mookieee✨ @_deedrahh Marlo don't give af who you are, she gone shade you. She know damn well Sham by Sheree ain't 60 lmaofhkdofag #RHOA Marlo don't give af who you are, she gone shade you. She know damn well Sham by Sheree ain't 60 lmaofhkdofag #RHOA

Nic 💕✨ @PrettilyPink



I’m screaming! 🤣 She’s 52. not too much on my birthday twin Marlo. Marlo said “Drew’s pretty, but she better hope at Shereé’s age she still looks good. Cause Shereé looks damn amazing to be 60. 🫢I’m screaming!🤣 She’s 52. not too much on my birthday twin Marlo. #RHOA Marlo said “Drew’s pretty, but she better hope at Shereé’s age she still looks good. Cause Shereé looks damn amazing to be 60. 🫢 I’m screaming! 😫🤣 She’s 52. not too much on my birthday twin Marlo. #RHOA

Drew and Sheree got into a heated argument related to Fatum in RHOA Season 14, Episode 12

Drew claims to not like Fatum because she ran a detective to figure out information about the RHOA star and her husband. Last week, Fatum also showed up at Marlo's cabin, which ended with Drew throwing her dog biscuits and getting into an altercation with her.

Drew revealed that she didn't like that Sheree was still talking to Fatum after what had happened. However, Sheree wasn't having any of this and said that she wouldn't stop talking to Fatum. The RHOA star went on to share that if the ladies looked back at previous confrontations, they would realise that Drew always argued with somebody.

Drew claimed that she didn't like Fatum because she had a detective find out information about her and her husband. She said that Fatum was the one who made it about her at Brooklyn's birthday party and said things about her husband.

i tweet reality tv. @tweeting90Days #RHOA Sheree is lying. Fatum did a whole investigation on Drew for no reason. Why would Drew not have a problem with her?! Sheree is lying. Fatum did a whole investigation on Drew for no reason. Why would Drew not have a problem with her?! 😭 #RHOA

Sheree quipped that she couldn't remember what Fatum said at the party. This resulted in Drew commenting on Sheree's age, claiming that she was getting old, which was why she was forgetting things. Drew concluded the argument by stating that she knew where she stood and said that she was done having the conversation.

RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo.

