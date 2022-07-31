What time will RHOA season 14 episode 12 air on Bravo? Plot details explored

Episode 12 of RHOA season 14 will air at 8 pm ET on July 31 on Bravo. In the upcoming episode, Kandi, Kenya, Marlo, and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross will witness an epic argument between Sheree and Drew.

The description of the upcoming episode, titled Trust (Planning) Issues, reads:

“Kenya loses her cool when Sanya insists she brings a plus one to Jamaica; Kandi and Todd don't see eye-to-eye on estate planning; Sanya's surprise birthday party for Shereé receives a mixed reception from her friends and reignites an old feud.”

All about RHOA season 14 episode 12

In the upcoming episode of RHOA, the ladies will get together for a meal but Shree and Drew end up having a spat while the other ladies giggle over the whole drama.

In the confessional, Shree says:

“I think Drew secretly loves me. This b*tch is looking for my attention because we see she is not getting it at home.”

The ladies find it “funny” that two are fighting over nothing. Even Kenya found the situation comical. In the confessional, she said:

“Drew loves to fight. Drew has a sign on the side of the road ‘will fight for free just tell me where’.”

The show films the lives of women living in the Atlanta metropolitan as they deal with their personal, social and professional lives. This season, it looks like Shree will be stealing the entire limelight as Andy Cohen said in a Bravo Clip:

“I will say Shereé is giving story the entire season. It’s a major season for Shereé.”

Fans reactions to the RHOA preview clip

RHOA never fails to entertain the audience, which is why the reality show has a huge fan following. The drama in the upcoming episode has already garnered a lot of attention from the viewers. Many fans posted their thoughts about the upcoming episode on Twitter, saying:

Paa @PaaWOWW @OMFGRealityTV @BravoTV @NBCUniversal When Sheree is leading an argument she will run you to filth it’s when she gets caught on off guard she be stuttering @OMFGRealityTV @BravoTV @NBCUniversal When Sheree is leading an argument she will run you to filth it’s when she gets caught on off guard she be stuttering

Recap of RHOA episode 11

In the previous episode, the ladies continued with their trip but soon things got fiery between Drew and Fatum. The synopsis of the previous episode, titled Cabin Fever, read:

“As the Blue Ridge trip continues, Marlo stands firm on the ultimatum she gave to Kenya; the beef between Drew and Fatum is reignited when Fatum shows up unexpectedly. Marlo breaks down and makes a shocking decision.”

In episode 11, Fatum, a friend of long-time cast member Sheree, clashed with Drew once again on the Blue Ridge trip. The duo had earlier fought on multiple occasions, which is why Drew refused to sit next to her on the trip.

But during a group activity of mining for gems, Fatum tried to sit near Drew but she moved away, which led to Fatum shouting at Drew.

Marlo was dealing with some confrontations with Kenya in Blue Ridge, but Fatum and Drew's argument was the last straw for her. After the ladies returned to the cabin, Marlo broke down in tears and called a house meeting and announced that she was cutting the trip short.

She then asked everyone to pack their things and leave as the trip was making her stressed out instead of making her relaxed. While leaving, Drew took one last dig at Fatum and accused her of being Shereé's "lap dog."

Tune in on Sunday on Bravo to watch the hilarious argument between Shree and Drew on RHOA.

