What time will RHOA Season 14 Episode 16 air on Bravo? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is set to return with yet another dramatic episode on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour packed time frame is set to document the ladies fresh out of their trip from Jamaica, where a significant amount of drama has unfolded.

RHOA has been extremely popular amongst viewers as a franchise and the fourteenth installment is living up to its name as with each passing episode, the show manages to bring drama to television screens. What was thought of as a vacation where the ladies could mend differences turned into chaos.

The cast members of Season 14 of the hit series include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross. The ladies have brought in a lot of heat this season and there is more to come in the upcoming episode.

What to expect from RHOA Season 14 Episode 16

It looks like Marlo and Kandi have resolved their issue over a bucket of chicken wings. Last week's episode put the issues between the two ladies at the forefront of the episode. While Sheree, Monyetta, and Marlo were hanging out by the pool, Marlo brought up the topic of her argument with Kandi.

While Sheree thought Kandi initiated the argument by interfering and overstepping Marlo and Ralph Pittman's discussion, Monyette didn't agree with the accusations made against her friend. Some fans felt Marlo was being hypocritical as she advised Ralph about him changing his mind regarding adopting his son when she herself sent her nephews away.

This week, the two RHOA stars, Marlo and Kandi, revealed that they have sorted out their issues on their return from Jamaica. In a preview clip released by Bravo, Marlo is seen talking to her sister Crystal about getting therapy for her nephews.

Earlier, Marlo had revealed that she booted them out of her house for their terrible behavior. Now that the boys have been gone for a month, Marlo wanted them back as she was missing them "like crazy." She sent the lads to her sister Crystal for them to learn "structure" from her. However, the latter revealed that the boys hadn't even been at their best with her.

The RHOA star confessed that she scheduled an appointment with an Educational Aid to help her become more focused and disciplined. She planned to become the best version of herself before her nephews came to live with her again. She also revealed to Crystal that she will get therapy for herself and the boys.

Meanwhile, Kandi took her son to an acting coach. Upon asking about Ace's performance, the RHOA star revealed that although she and her husband tried to help their son, the coach's team had the potential to bring out stars. They then went out to prepare an audition tape for Ace.

Drew was in the process of healing from her injury and revealed that she had to undergo a complete achilles rupture repair and was doing okay. Sheree and Sanya came to visit her, which surprised the star. Sheree also worked out her issues with Drew and the two decided to get off to a fresh start.

In a confessional, RHOA star Sheree said:

"I felt really bad that Drew hurt herself really bad in Jamaica. So I'm hoping that with me, you know, extending an olive branch, and you know, just checking on her, that it could be a new chapter for Drew and I."

Viewers will have to tune in to the next episode to find out what drama lies in store for them with the RHOA cast members. With each episode, the series has only gotten more interesting. Will there be further complications after the brief vacation or are relationships settled for good?

Tune in to the brand-new episode of RHOA this Sunday on Bravo.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava