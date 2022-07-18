"Kandi telling everyone Marlo’s business": RHOA fans condemn Kandi for revealing confidential information

RHOA returned to Bravo for an all-new episode on Sunday night, and Kandi was on the receiving end of flak from viewers. Fans called out Kandi for spilling information about Marlo to Kenya (and vice versa). They claimed it wasn't her business to go around talking about them.

Episode 10 of RHOA, titled Guess Who's Coming to Blue Ridge, kicked off with Kandi and Kenya taking their daughters on a playdate. While the kids were playing, Kandi opened up to Kenya and revealed information about Marlo. She told Kenya that Marlo had been having trouble with her nephews and had to kick them out of her house at one point.

The RHOA star talked about Marlo's difficulties with her nephews after taking them in and said that it was something similar to what she had to undergo with one of her cousins. Kandi added that she teared up after hearing what Marlo said because she couldn't imagine telling her cousin to leave.

Kandi told Kenya that she cared more about how the boys felt, and Kenya believed that Marlo was adding to their trauma. During her confessional, Kandi shared that Marlo should've put her feelings aside when she took her nephews in.

When she returned home, Kandi called up Marlo and told her that Kenya wouldn't be joining them on their road trip to Blue Ridge. But Marlo didn't appear to be affected by this and said that they would survive their camping trip without Kenya.

Fans who watched Kandi reveal information that wasn't her place to talk about took to social media to slam the RHOA star.

Fans slam Kandi for being "messy" in RHOA Episode 10

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Kandi was being "messy," and many believed that she should've just minded her own business.

Eve @Eve45740843 There go Kandi again divulging other peoples business but had a problem when others use to talk about her and her husband #RHOA

Andrea @seventiesleo Kandi is really telling all of Marlo's business. At this point they do things to each other and they see each other. So I'm ok with anything Marlo has to say about Kandi. They just don't like each other. #RHOA

The Glam Prince @JayArlandus

#RHOA Kandi messy for telling everybody about Marlo & the boys. One thing Kandi gone do is tell YO’ business FOR YOU. Kandi messy for telling everybody about Marlo & the boys. One thing Kandi gone do is tell YO’ business FOR YOU. 😂😂#RHOA

Gezzyinthecity @gezzyinthecity Why is Kandi telling Marlo business to everybody. #rhoa Why is Kandi telling Marlo business to everybody. #rhoa https://t.co/IPbvNk9rL7

Royal @AQuietRiot Kandi Couldn’t Wait To Tell Marlo’s Business In The Car #RHOA Kandi Couldn’t Wait To Tell Marlo’s Business In The Car #RHOA https://t.co/1S9tetnXK8

Forgivemystudentloans @moira_rosebud Kandi is wrong for telling Marlo’s business about the boys to the girls. #RHOA Kandi is wrong for telling Marlo’s business about the boys to the girls. #RHOA

*PoohShiestyHum* @BRIng_Me_Dat . Her telling people's business is nothing new Kandi been messy. Her telling people's business is nothing new #rhoa Kandi been messy 😂. Her telling people's business is nothing new #rhoa

S. Jay @DiamondHustle19 Kandi mind yo business lol #RHOA she’ll find out when yall get there Kandi mind yo business lol #RHOA she’ll find out when yall get there

Eve @Eve45740843 Kandi had no business telling Marlo’s business especially to Kenya #RHOA Kandi had no business telling Marlo’s business especially to Kenya #RHOA

More information on what happened this week in RHOA Season 14 Episode 10

This week, Marlo decided to take the ladies on a camping trip to Blue Ridge to deal with their stress. Most of the RHOA stars accepted her invitation, but Kenya told Kandi that she wouldn't be joining the trip. However, when the ladies went out for dinner, Kenya made a surprise entrance by arriving for the trip.

Although Kandi expected this to happen, Marlo was shocked. This made her feel like Marlo knew that Kenya was coming but hid it from her. It didn't take long before their fun trip turned into a confrontation. Kenya shared that she wouldn't be staying with them in Marlo's place, claiming that she had her own place nearby. However, the ladies shared that they wanted Kenya to stay with them.

The ladies continued to have a polite yet heated conversation. Marlo ended up telling Kenya that she would love it if she stayed with them. But if Kenya chose not to, she would appreciate it if she didn't join them for other activities on the trip. Though Kenya was taken aback, she had a decision to make.

RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

